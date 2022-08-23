Kevin Smith Admits He ‘Bawled’ At Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Beautiful’ Wedding

It’s an emotional full-circle moment for Kevin Smith, 52, who directed newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, in 2004’s Jersey Girl. In an Aug. 22 interview, he confirmed he both attended the “overly emotional” Aug. 20 nuptials in Georgia and “bawled” his eyes out as he watched the couple tie the knot. “I’m a crier,” he told ET Canada. “I cry all the time. I cry watching episodes of The Flash. I cry watching Degrassi for heaven’s sake. But I bawled throughout because it was God damn beautiful. So beautiful.”

Kevin shared a photo from the event on Instagram, in which he rocked a double-breasted white tux that featured capri pants rather than formal dress pants that he paired with a backward baseball cap. He posed alongside his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith and his friend Jason Mewes and Jason’s wife Jordan Monsanto, who were also all dressed in white. However, when asked about the photo, he originally tried to deny it was from the star-studded ceremony. “I put up a couple pictures of me and my friends, my wife … in white outfits on both Twitter and Instagram — never said what I was doing whatsoever. And I just read a slew of articles telling me that I went to Ben Affleck’s wedding, man. Those two things seem conflated,” he said. “I just happened to be wearing white,” he joked.

He added, “That being said, had I been at that wedding, f—k, was it one of the most beautiful events I’ve ever been present for in my life.” Other wedding guests included the Argo star’s best friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, George Clooney, Renee Zellweger, Jane Fonda, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Matt and Ben spent some extra time together on Monday, Aug. 22 as they jetted out of Georgia to unknown destinations with their kids. Jennifer took a plane of her own, and a person close to the couple explained to HollywoodLife why the newlyweds left their wedding venue without each other. “He had to leave the wedding early for a project he is currently very busy working on and JLo completely understood this,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “In fact, she encouraged him to do it as she knows how important his career is to him and to the success of their marriage. What makes their relationship work is the trust that they have, knowing that they can go out and be these huge A-list stars but come home to each other and just be husband and wife.”

Plus, as fans know, Ben and Jen officially tied the knot in Las Vegas at the iconic A Little White Chapel on Saturday, July 16, where witnesses included J.Lo’s 14-year-old child Emme and Ben’s daughter Seraphina, 13. The famous couple then enjoyed what appeared to be a family honeymoon in Paris, where they were seen cruising the River Seine and enjoying family meals. Emme, Seraphina, and Ben’s oldest daughter Violet, 16, were spotted in several of the outings, although Emme’s twin, Max, and Ben’s youngest kid, Samuel, 10, did not appear to make the trip.