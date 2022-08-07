Samuel Affleck, 10, Debuts New Short Hair With Ben While J.Lo Glows Leaving Studio

Ben Affleck, 49, spent some father-son time with his youngest child, Samuel, 10, during a recent trip to a gas station. The actor’s look-alike cutie showed off a brand new haircut that left his hair much shorter than the long locks we’ve seen on him in the past. He and his dad both wore casual outfits, which included a white t-shirt, jeans, and white and green sneakers for Ben and a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers for him.

Ben showed off their loving bond by putting his arm around Samuel as they walked by photographers. They appeared to be by themselves and didn’t pay attention to cameras as they made their way around the gas station. It was a cute moment between them and helped show off the close relationship between them.

Around the same time Ben and Samuel were spotted at the gas station, Jennifer Lopez, ,53 was seen looking incredible while leaving a studio. She wore a long-sleeved white crop top and matching wide cargo-style pants as her long hair was down. She paired the look with white and black sneakers and also added sunglasses to the look as she carried a bag and smiled at the camera.

Ben, Samuel, and Jennifer’s latest outings come after they spent some time in Paris, France after Ben and Jennifer got married in Las Vegas, NV last month. The newlyweds were photographed on numerous outings with their blended family and appeared to have a great time as they enjoyed dinners and shopping. They were also seen relaxing on a boat at one point, proving they know how to have the perfect summer vacation!

After the extended vacation, Ben returned to Los Angeles, CA before Jennifer to work on Aquaman 2. The “Jenny From The Block” singer stayed in Capri, Italy to hang out and work on eye-catching photoshoots that had her looking beautiful in various swimsuits and outfits.