Samuel Affleck, 10, Debuts New Short Hair With Ben While J.Lo Glows Leaving Studio

Samuel Affleck rocked shorter hair while leaving a gas station with his dad Ben Affleck as his new stepmom Jennifer Lopez donned a crop top and cargo-style pants while smiling during her own outing.

By:
August 7, 2022 5:40PM EDT
Ben Affleck, Samuel Affleck
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck, 49, spent some father-son time with his youngest child, Samuel, 10, during a recent trip to a gas station. The actor’s look-alike cutie showed off a brand new haircut that left his hair much shorter than the long locks we’ve seen on him in the past. He and his dad both wore casual outfits, which included a white t-shirt, jeans, and white and green sneakers for Ben and a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers for him.

Ben Affleck, Samuel Affleck
Ben Affleck and Samuel Affleck during their outing at a gas station. (BACKGRID)

Ben showed off their loving bond by putting his arm around Samuel as they walked by photographers. They appeared to be by themselves and didn’t pay attention to cameras as they made their way around the gas station. It was a cute moment between them and helped show off the close relationship between them.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez leaving a studio around the same time as Ben and Samuel’s latest outing. (BACKGRID)

Around the same time Ben and Samuel were spotted at the gas station, Jennifer Lopez, ,53 was seen looking incredible while leaving a studio. She wore a long-sleeved white crop top and matching wide cargo-style pants as her long hair was down. She paired the look with white and black sneakers and also added sunglasses to the look as she carried a bag and smiled at the camera.

Ben, Samuel, and Jennifer’s latest outings come after they spent some time in Paris, France after Ben and Jennifer got married in Las Vegas, NV last month. The newlyweds were photographed on numerous outings with their blended family and appeared to have a great time as they enjoyed dinners and shopping. They were also seen relaxing on a boat at one point, proving they know how to have the perfect summer vacation!

After the extended vacation, Ben returned to Los Angeles, CA before Jennifer to work on Aquaman 2. The “Jenny From The Block” singer stayed in Capri, Italy to hang out and work on eye-catching photoshoots that had her looking beautiful in various swimsuits and outfits.

