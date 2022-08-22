Kourtney Kardashian ‘Checked In’ On Scott Disick After Scary Car Accident

Despite the falling out of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s almost 10-year relationship, the Poosh founder still made sure to “check in” on the father of her three children after crashing his Lamborghini on Sunday, Aug. 21. A few sources close to the exes spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how Kourtney reached out to her ex after the terrifying accident.

“Scott wasn’t seriously injured and was able to walk up the street back home. Kourt and the kids were relaxing around the house when Scott called them with the terrible news. They’ve all been over to Scott’s to check on him, and see if he needs anything, etc,” a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said.

“Kourtney can’t imagine if one of the kids were in the car with him, she’s very shaken up about the whole thing. Everyone is very concerned and hopes this was the wake-up call that he has to be more careful,” the source added of the exes who share three kids; Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7.

A friend close to the Talentless entrepreneur said, “Scott is very shaken up by the accident and his family and friends were extremely worried. They are so glad to hear that alcohol was not a factor because Scott has been doing so great staying away from booze. [The whole KarJenner family] loves Scott and they care about him very much. He is family in their eyes. Kris told Scott he needs to stay off the road for a bit and use a driver. He is so lucky to just walk away and so grateful that he did not hurt anyone else.”

HL also spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a neighbor in Scott’s lavish Calabasas community who said, “Scott is counting his blessings because he realizes how different this could have ended. He knows it was a stupid mistake and that he’s lucky to be alive. The accident happened right down the street from his house. There’s a sharp curve at the end of his road and a median with trees and grass just past that. He must have been going too fast to make the turn safely and ended up losing control of his car.”