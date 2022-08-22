Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. Thankfully, Scott reportedly suffered just a “minor cut to the head” and was well enough to refuse medical attention when the paramedics arrived.

The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. Scott was driving through The Oaks gated community when the accident occurred. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources. There were no arrests made or citations issued.

Before this terrifying accident, Scott seemingly kept a low profile while going about his business. He was recently spotted hanging out with Rod Stewart’s daughter, Kimberly Stewart, in Beverly Hills. Rod and Kimberly, 42, hit up an eatery in Beverly Hills for a bit of lunch, with “The Lord” rocking an oversized multi-colored tracksuit. Kimberly channeled some late ‘90s My So-Called Life-realness with a black dress, a light-blue button-up shirt, and a pair of sneakers.

Though Scott has spent a lot of time with Kimberly over the summer, don’t expect any sparks to fly. These two “have more of a sibling-type relationship and the romantic aspect just isn’t there,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Everything is platonic between these two, and they’ve been spending more time together because Kimberly — founder and owner of The Realm, a “home organization, and space curation” company – has done some work reorganizing Scott’s home.

The two also talk about parenting. Scott shares three kids with Kourtney Kardashian — Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick – while Kim shares a daughter, Delilah, with actor Benicio del Toro. “They are also very hands-on parents and can relate to each other a lot,” the insider added. “Kimberly doesn’t sugarcoat anything with him, and she doesn’t kiss up to him either. She is just a very good friend.”

Scott has also helped out Kimberly’s brother, Sean Stewart, with his new clothing line, Dirty Weekend. Scott, who is the CEO/owner of his fashion line, Talentless, has been “giving Sean advice on how to market the brand and Sean is very appreciative of this.”