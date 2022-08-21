Dua Lipa Wears Tiny Crystal Bikini As She Celebrates 27th Birthday: Photos

Dua Lipa is certainly enjoying time off from her Future Nostalgia tour, as she shared snaps from her incredible 27th birthday soiree. The “Levitating” hitmaker took to her Instagram on Sunday, August 21 to post the photo album, which included pics of her rocking a crystal bikini. Looking every inch the pop princess in her revealing ensemble, Dua captioned the slideshow, “birthday week.”

Even though she was taking a much-needed respite from her global tour, Dua is giving it her all when she’s on stage, choosing to focus on her career rather than her personal life, which has had a hiccup recently with her split from on-again/off again boyfriend Anwar Hadid. The Italian leg of the tour follows the news that Anwar was hoping to get back together with Dua after they broke their two-year relationship off in December.

A source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that although the pair have broken up in the past, with the latest split appearing “for good this time,” Anwar still sees a light at the end of the tunnel. “Anwar is still holding out hope for a reconciliation,” the insider reported on January 13. “Dua seems to have moved on, but Anwar hasn’t given up hope yet. Even though Dua and Anwar broke up, they’re still on good terms and there’s no bad blood between them.”

It appears Anwar’s supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, are on the same page as their brother, as they have had a close friendship with the “Future Nostalgia” singer for years. “Gigi and Bella have also remained friendly with Dua and they’re hoping they can work things out,” the source added. “They absolutely adore her and they wish things work out between them because they think [Dua and Anwar] were so good together.”

The sisters’ sentiment certainly lines up with HollywoodLife’s previous reporting, where an insider EXCLUSIVELY said Gigi and Bella hoped to continue being close to Dua, despite the split. “Bella and Gigi were good friends with Dua before she and Anwar started dating. That’s actually how they began seeing each other in the first place. So they absolutely plan on maintaining their friendship with her.” However, the fact remains they are still upset to see the pair going their separate ways. “They’re definitely sad about the whole situation because they look at Dua as a sister,” the insider added.