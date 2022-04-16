Dua Lipa Slays In Pink Catsuit & Dior Bikini Top Outfit For Manchester Show: Watch

Dua Lipa, 26, knows how to entertain a crowd and look good doing it! The singer looked gorgeous in various stage outfits during her Manchester show on her Future Nostalgia World Tour on Friday night. One of them included a bright pink sleeveless catsuit with matching gloves that went up to her elbows while another included a Dior bikini top and matching skirt with matching socks.

The beauty also rocked a silver sequined bodysuit with matching ankle boots as she strutted her stuff across the stage. Between confident and sexy dance moves and unforgettable vocals, she set a perfect tone for the evening and left everyone feeling like they just saw a truly memorable moment.

Once Dua shared the epic post, it didn’t take long for her fans to comment. “There’s a pink outfit,” one fan excitingly exclaimed while another expressed their hope for her to wear the same outfits to an upcoming show that they’re going to. “Absolutely beautiful,” another fan wrote while a fourth called her the “best singer of all time.”

Before she got attention at her Manchester show, Dua wowed at the 2022 Grammy Awards two weeks ago. She showed up to the big even with platinum blonde hair, which she wore down and parted in the middle, and a long black sleeveless dress with black and gold belts and straps. She also wore a gold necklace and bracelets to accessorize the look and accentuated her naturally pretty features with red lipstick and other flattering makeup.

One week before that, she turned heads in a neon green look that consisted of a skintight sleeveless catsuit and matching gloves while performing in Las Vegas, NV. Her hair was down and her makeup was, as always, on point. She busted out her non-stopping dance moves during the show and reminded everyone why she’s an internationally known superstar.