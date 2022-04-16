Dua Lipa Slays In Pink Catsuit & Dior Bikini Top Outfit For Manchester Show: Watch

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share several gorgeous video clips of herself rocking the stage at an exciting show in Manchester, England on her Future Nostalgia World Tour.

By:
April 16, 2022 3:09PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 26: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Dua Lipa,Billie Eilish Ref: SPL5143337 260120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dua Lipa Dua Lipa: The Future Nostalgia Tour, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada USA - 25 Mar 2022
Dua Lipa is spotted wearing Dion Lee in New York City Pictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5293941 040322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dua Lipa, 26, knows how to entertain a crowd and look good doing it! The singer looked gorgeous in various stage outfits during her Manchester show on her Future Nostalgia World Tour on Friday night. One of them included a bright pink sleeveless catsuit with matching gloves that went up to her elbows while another included a Dior bikini top and matching skirt with matching socks.

The beauty also rocked a silver sequined bodysuit with matching ankle boots as she strutted her stuff across the stage. Between confident and sexy dance moves and unforgettable vocals, she set a perfect tone for the evening and left everyone feeling like they just saw a truly memorable moment.

Once Dua shared the epic post, it didn’t take long for her fans to comment. “There’s a pink outfit,” one fan excitingly exclaimed while another expressed their hope for her to wear the same outfits to an upcoming show that they’re going to. “Absolutely beautiful,” another fan wrote while a fourth called her the “best singer of all time.”

Dua Lipa showing off another hot pink outfit at a previous event. (Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

Before she got attention at her Manchester show, Dua wowed at the 2022 Grammy Awards two weeks ago. She showed up to the big even with platinum blonde hair, which she wore down and parted in the middle, and a long black sleeveless dress with black and gold belts and straps. She also wore a gold necklace and bracelets to accessorize the look and accentuated her naturally pretty features with red lipstick and other flattering makeup.

One week before that, she turned heads in a neon green look that consisted of a skintight sleeveless catsuit and matching gloves while performing in Las Vegas, NV. Her hair was down and her makeup was, as always, on point. She busted out her non-stopping dance moves during the show and reminded everyone why she’s an internationally known superstar.

