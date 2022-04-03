Dua Lipa Debuts Platinum Blonde Makeover & Wears Vintage Versace At The Grammys

Dua Lipa showed up in serious style on Sunday, wearing a vintage black Versace look with gold embellishments, also sporting brand new blonde locks for the event.

Dua Lipa was simply levitating with style at the Grammys Sunday! The British singer stunned in a gorgeous, sensual vintage Versace black dress, featuring a fitted top bodice with bondage-style straps with gold buckles and embellishments. The London-born singer also sported numerous gold chain-style necklaces with medallions around her neck — a signature Versace style — and topped the look off with long, straight platinum blonde hair. The star also added a large matching gold cuff and numerous rings to her outfit, wearing long metallic gold nails as the icing on the cake.

As fans noted on social media, the vintage look echoed various moments of the past, including even a time the designer herself, Donatella Versace, was photographed with her designer brother Gianni in the same look. We’re also thinking Dua may have gone platinum blonde specifically to make a subtle nod at the Italian designer!

Dua Lipa is giving Donatella Versace!!! pic.twitter.com/Sd0oCHVlfI — Sour (@sourcandygum) April 3, 2022

The glowing, gorgeous look comes after the “Don’t Start Now” songstress wore a jaw-dropping style at during her “Future Nostalgia tour in Las Vegas. The neon yellow lingerie catsuit was fitting for the bright, electric show the singer put on, as she strutted around in the skintight ensemble. She also wore her dark brown locks long and straight, aptly matching the sensual style.

Per the Grammys and the tour, Dua seems to be killing it! The “Love Again” singer also seems to be focusing more on her career these days vs. her personal life, as her relationship with on-again/off-again boyfriend Anwar Hadid has lately taken the back seat. The public appearances follow the news that Anwar was hoping to get back together with Dua after they broke their two-year relationship off in December.

A source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that although the pair have broken up in the past, with the latest split appearing “for good this time,” Anwar still sees a light at the end of the tunnel. “Anwar is still holding out hope for a reconciliation,” the insider reported on January 13. “Dua seems to have moved on, but Anwar hasn’t given up hope yet. Even though Dua and Anwar broke up, they’re still on good terms and there’s no bad blood between them.”