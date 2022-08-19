Michael Buble & Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby No. 4: ‘From Love Comes Life’

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato called their new baby girl an 'infinite blessing'. See their sweet announcement photo here!

August 19, 2022 7:19PM EDT
Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are proud parents of four! The couple, who have been married since 2011, announced they welcomed a baby girl in matching Instagram posts on Aug. 19. “From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!” they enthusiastically wrote in the caption for a sweet snapshot of each of them holding one of Cielo’s tiny feet. “Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!!”

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 46, and his wife, 35, announced they were expecting back in February via the former’s video for “I’ll Never Not Love You”. The Argentinian actress appeared throughout the entire video, but did not reveal her growing baby bump until the end. The dynamic duo had three kids before their newest addition: sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter, Vida, 3. As fans know, Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 at the age of 3, but fought strong and went into remission.

Luisana was last seen with her baby bump just four days before her birth announcement when she posted a slideshow of pictures following her baby shower. In the photos, she looked as happy as can be as she spun around in an adorable two-toned blue floral dress paired with blue Converse sneakers. “Yesterday was a very special day,” she wrote in the caption. “these are the final days of the belly … Thanks to my friends and family that put together this amazing #babyshower, we are already on the final countdown!!”

Just two weeks earlier, she shared sentimental snapshots of the “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” singer and their children helping make a cast out of her baby bump. “As in all pregnancies, just two weeks before the birth, we transform the belly into art to have our little memory at home. We are waiting for you baby girl!” she enthusiastically captioned the carousel.

In May, Michael spoke candidly about his “crazy” life as a dad and the reality of bringing a fourth kiddo into the picture. “I think it’s already crazy. I think we’re already living crazy land, so it’s just going to get better,” he gushed to People at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. “We’re so blessed to have healthy kids and a lot of love on our house. There’s a lot of noise. I would have it no other way. We’re so lucky.”

Congrats to the new family of six!

