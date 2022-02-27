Michael Buble’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Little Ones & The 4th On The Way

Michael Buble has a lot of ‘L O V E’ for his three kids and is getting ready to welcome a fourth. Here’s everything you need to know about his little ones.

Michael Buble, 46, may be a Grammy Award-winning artist with a voice as smooth as butter but his favorite title is “Dad.” The dad of three adorably dubs himself as a “Devoted Papi” on his Instagram and his love for the kids he shares with his wife Luisana Lopilato, 34, is more than apparent. Back in 2016, when two of his three kids were born, he shared the joys he feels when he comes home. “My happiness is to be embedded with these two and they’re my whole world, so the truth is I wouldn’t be happy without them,” he told People.

At that point, he still aspired to grow his family. “Me and my wife would really love to have three or four, five [kids], if we’re blessed to do that,” he told outlet. “And if we can’t do it naturally, then we’ll do it another way — we’ll adopt.” Well, now he has three kids with a fourth on the way! Here’s everything to know about Michael’s little ones.

Noah Buble

Noah Buble was born on August 30, 2013, and is Michael’s oldest kid. At just eight years old, he has already overcome some incredible feats. At just three years old, he was diagnosed with liver cancer. They took Noah to the doctor thinking he just had mumps when the doctor made a much more harrowing discovery. “We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US,” he wrote on Facebook at the time (via People). He added, “Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy.”

Fortunately, he went into remission in 2017 and has remained in remission since. While mom and dad still dread those yearly scans, the “Feeling Good” singer claims the experience has changed his life for the better. “I live a much deeper life now,” he told People in Dec. 2021. “I don’t wish that kind of pain upon any human being, but I do feel that when you’ve truly suffered when you’ve truly felt fear and loss, it allows you to live a deeper life,” he went on, adding, “Once you’ve felt those things, you are able, in context, to truly feel joy, gratitude, and happiness.”

Michael recently wished his son a happy eighth birthday while honoring the difficult journey he has been on. “Today my hero turns 8! I’ve never met anyone as brave… I’ve never known anyone as kind or as good-hearted… And I’ll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy’s and my love is for you,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of him holding Noah for a bath as a baby and one of him hugging his grown son.

Elias Buble

Elias Buble is currently the middle child of the Buble family at six years old! Born on January 22, 2016, the “Sway” singer announced his arrival into the world with an adorable snap on Twitter. He and Luisana posed for a selfie along with their newborn. “And then there were 4. Introducing Noah’s little brother Elias Bublé,” he wrote alongside the sweet pic.

He wrote a sweet message for his son when he turned five and based on the message, it’s clear that Elias takes after his father.”You are my pride and joy, a man after my own heart ❤️ Happy 5th Birthday, Elias Bublé! We love you so so much!!” He exclaimed in the Instagram post’s caption. He also included an adorable pic of Elias wearing a full Captain America costume.

Vida Amber Betty Buble

Vida Amber Betty Buble is Michael Buble’s baby girl! The three-year-old was born on July 25, 2018, and there’s a specific significance behind her name. Luisana revealed that she named her Vida after the Spanish word for “life.” It’s clear that their only daughter has a special place in both mom and dad’s hearts. Luisana uploaded a post honoring her daughter the way she was born, written in Spanish.

“How to put into words what makes our hearts explode with love? There aren’t enough hours in the day to contemplate it. I thank God for giving us this gift of life and happiness. Because to look into her eyes, is to look at the sky itself,” the Instagram post’s caption translates to. She included a picture of her baby’s adorable tiny hand.

Baby No. 4

Michael and Luisana just announced they have another little bundle of joy on the way. They made the announcement in an extremely adorable way. In a teaser for his “I’ll Never Not Love You” music video, he was belting his heart out to a grocery store clerk before his wife came in with his three kids and saved the day. In the video, she wore jeans and a tee that clearly exposed her sizable baby bump.

They also made an official announcement on Instagram. Both posted an adorable pic of them on a ski day. The two were decked out in snow gear as Michael hugged her and put his arm around her baby bump. “Ooops! We did it again,” they humorously captioned the post.