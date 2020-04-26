Watch
Hollywood Life

Michael Buble’s Son Noah 6, Appears On Instagram Live After Beating Cancer: He’s ‘Our Super Hero’

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (1536483m) Michael Buble 'Michael Buble - Home for Christmas' TV Programme - Dec 2011 The Grammy award winning singer songwriter will be sprinkling his unique blend of extraordinary talent and infectious humour in this one off Christmas Special. Headlining this exciting new show, Michael will be unwrapping a host of celebrity guests including X Factor judge Gary Barlow and comedienne Dawn French who will be joining the show's festivities, which will see some unmissable duets, including an exclusive performance with The X Factor's Kelly Rowland. Michael and Kelly will join forces for the first time to sing one of the country's best loved Christmas hits. Following the success of his previous ITV shows, An Audience With and This Is Michael Bublé, the critically acclaimed performer will be recreating his own Canadian luxurious winter retreat here in the UK. Having sold an estimated 30 million albums, the singer will be performing classic seasonal hits from his new album 'Christmas' as well other favourites. Other guests include Naturally 7, The Puppini Sisters and Gino D'Acampo
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ARGENTINA ** Florence, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - *PHOTOS OF CHILDREN TAKEN WITH PERMISSION* Michael Buble was all smiles during a stroll with his beautiful family in Italy. The Canadian singer and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato were the picture of a happy couple as they strolled hand in hand together with their kids skipping happily around them. Buble who is in the middle of his sold out world tour could have passed for any normal, happy dad enjoying a day out with his family. Buble’s oldest son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 and is currently in remission. The singer has admitted in interviews that he didn’t know at the time if he would ever go back to performing "I don't even think about my career," he told USA TODAY in a March interview, and that now, spending time with his family comes first. *Shot on June 12, 2019* Pictured: Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come, New York, USA - 15 Sep 2016
Michael Buble 'THE PAUL O'GRADY SHOW' TV PROGRAMME, LONDON, BRITAIN - 09 NOV 2005 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato went on Instagram Live on Apr. 24 to engage in a Q&A session with their fans and their adorable son Noah, who beat cancer in 2017, happily joined them unexpectedly.

Michael Buble‘s six-year-old son Noah, who battled cancer in 2016, looked as excited as could be when he joined his mom and dad for an Instagram Live session on Apr. 24! The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer, 44, and his wife Luisana Lopilato, 32, have been doing daily live videos from their home in Vancouver to interact with fans during quarantine and on Friday’s the tot, who was supposed to remain behind-the-scenes, decided to show his adorable smiling face to the camera while they answered questions.

“Today is Friday. On Friday night, Saturday and Sunday the kids sleep in our bed,” Michael told the viewers before Noah then got on-screen to say “hi” to everyone. After his unexpected but grand entrance, his proud father went on to ask him a question. “Noah, what’s your favorite thing about Friday, dude?” he asked. “I get candy,” Noah hilariously replied. “No, you don’t candy,” Michael corrected him before Noah changed his answer to, “Because I get to sleep in your bed.”

Michael went on to tease his mini-me. “That’s all he cares about. Him and his brother want to sleep in our bed, and his sister!” he said about him. “Tonight maybe be watch a movie, popcorn…” Noah then suggested it be Jurassic Park. “You know what he wants to be when he grows up? Not an actor, not a singer. He wants to swim with sharks,” Michael continued. “So this is our superhero. We have two other superheroes, but this boy… you know what? He is the biggest inspiration for us.”

Michael’s sweet words were in reference to Noah’s headline-making liver cancer diagnosis in 2016. He announced the heartbreaking news on his Facebook page shortly after the diagnosis.  “We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US,” his statement read while also explaining he and Luisana, whose been married to him since 2011, were going to put their careers on hold “in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well.”

Thankfully, in 2017, Noah officially went into remission and continues to be cancer-free to this day. Michael and Luisana are also parents to four-year-old Elias and one-year-old Vida.