Michael Buble’s Wife Luisana Lopilato Pregnant With Baby No. 4 — Watch Music Video Reveal

Oh baby! The singer and his wife of 11-years announced they were expecting in a teaser for his new music video for the song ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’.

Michael Buble’s family is getting bigger! The Canadian crooner, 46, and wife Luisana Lopilato, 34, revealed they have another child on the way in a sneak-peek at the forthcoming music video for his track “I’ll Never Not Love You” which emerged on Monday, Feb. 21.

In the music video teaser, obtained by TMZ, Michael emerges from a Sixteen Candles-inspired dream sequence to find himself belting out a tune at a very confused grocery store clerk. His wife quickly steps in to save him from embarrassment before walking away. As the duo’s boys whip past, a calm and collected Luisana manages to get the family together while showing off her sizable baby bump in a cute jeans and a tee-shirt ensemble. Whipping past mom, fans could see the couple’s children Noah, 8, Elias, 5, and Vida, 3.

Michael’s video is a nod to the couple’s first time together on camera, for his single 2009 “Haven’t Met You Yet”. The pair, who wed in 2011 in her native Buenos Aires, Argentina, will be picking up the love story right where they left off, with plenty of references to classic romances like Titanic, The Notebook, and The Princess Bride.

Michael and Luisana’s happy baby news comes after a trying few years for the family. In 2016 son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer at just three years old, turning the family’s life on its head. He went into remission in 2017 and has been healthy since. Still, the star says Noah’s health battle helped him put things into perspective. “I live a much deeper life now,” he told People in Dec. 2021.

“I don’t wish that kind of pain upon any human being, but I do feel that when you’ve truly suffered when you’ve truly felt fear and loss, it allows you to live a deeper life,” Bublé went on, adding, “Once you’ve felt those things, you are able, in context, to truly feel joy, gratitude, and happiness.”