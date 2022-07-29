Michael Bublé Gets Emotional As Son, 8, Plays His Song On Piano In Touching Video 

The crooner choked back tears as his mini-me Noah serenaded him. They teamed up for a rendition of dad's song 'I'll Never Not Love You'.

July 29, 2022
Michael Buble
Like father, like son! Michael Bublé was quite the proud papa as son Noah played piano in a cute TikTok, shared on Thursday, Jul. 29. The crooner was totally touched by his eight-year-old, who performed a perfect version of the song “I’ll Never Not Love You” while his dad sang.

Michael’s son, the eldest of his three kids with Luisana Lopilato, started things perfectly on tempo, with dad nodding along enthusiastically. Both guys were dressed down in shorts and behind the black baby grand were two portraits of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.

He explained the scene in text on top, telling fans, “Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of you my guy.”

It was clear that Noah had put a ton of practice into the song, which he played with style and ease. As the melody picked up, Michael turned over his shoulder and shouted, “Dude!” with pride. The tune continued and as Michael sang, his voice began to crack while he held in tears.

Michael Buble was overwhelmed with emotions while listening to his son Noah, 8, play one of his dad’s songs on piano. He held back tears while dueting with his little guy. (NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

“I’m getting choked up,” the singer added in text on top. Unable to contain his joy, the “Feeling Good” singer tapped his chest and beamed at his boy while giving him a pat on the back. Still impressed, he mouthed, “This is amazing!” at the camera as Noah continued to tickle the ivories

Michael kept on gushing about his little guy in the caption, writing, “More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!!” along with the hashtags #chickenlegs, #proud, and #illnevernotloveyou.

Noah clearly inherited his dad’s talents, and can already boast a songwriting credit on dad’s “Higher” track, off his latest album. Michael told Kelly Clarkson how he discovered the tune during bathtime with his boy. During a March visit to her show, he recalled, “I was giving the kids a shower and doing the shampoo and stuff, and he said ‘Papi, I wrote a song.’ I said ‘This is good,’ and then I thought, ‘Did you hear that on YouTube?’ I freaked out,'” he continued. “He said, ‘No no, I wrote it!'” The rest: history.

