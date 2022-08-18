Kim Kardashian Embarrasses Daughter North, 9, & Niece Penelope, 10, As She Sings In Car: Watch

Even Kim Kardashian can embarrass her kids. The 41-year-old recently single mom of four shared a hilarious video of a car ride with daughter North, 9, and niece Penelope, 10, on Aug. 18, during which she sang her heart out to “Versace on the Floor” by Bruno Mars. While North seemed into it at first, the fun was over as quickly as it began and she turned on her mom, begging her to stop.

“Sing it, girls!” Kim enthusiastically said to North and the middle child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. The selfie video showed Kim sitting in the passenger seat of a Lamborghini and switching back and forth between filming herself and the girls, who were buckled up in the back seat. “Mom! Mom! Mom, please delete that! Mom,” North pleaded with the SKIMS founder. Kim, who had a filter on her that gave her horns, only appeared to stop recording once North pretended to give her the middle finger.

The threesome was dressed casually for the outing. Kim donned a black tank, North wore a black graphic tee, and Penelope, who also looked uninterested, rocked a blue camouflage sweatsuit.

The pushback from North comes as a bit of a surprise, as she is often referred to as Kim’s mini-me. Just a month ago in July, she looked like she was having the time of her life with her mom in Paris for Couture Fashion Week. She also appeared to be loving the Yeezy sunglasses she wore in selfies with her mom and younger sister, Chicago, 4, in a series of selfies Kim shared on Aug. 4 for the brand’s latest shades drop.

However, it’s not the first time North has been critical of her reality star mother. For instance, at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference in March, Kim admitted her firstborn will often “complain” about her style. “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” she said, per Vogue. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black. I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

You can’t be the cool mom all the time, right?