North West, 9, Rocks Gorgeous Curls & Yeezy Shades In Cute New Photos Shared By Mom Kim K.

North West is a fashion icon in the making! The 9-year-old looked like the ultra cool girl as she showed off her gorgeous curls and a pair of her dad Kanye West‘s Yeezy sunglasses in the selfies posted to Kim Kardashian‘s Twitter on Friday, July 29. The massive frameless sunglasses were a futuristic, bug-eye style reminiscent of the early 2000s, which are also regularly worn by her mom. North took another style cue from the women in her family with a trendy black leather top. “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ,” Kim simply captioned the tweet, in reference to the Yeezy style.

YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ pic.twitter.com/PC8GwFfaOa — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 29, 2022

Kim’s millions of followers were loving the cute photos, writing plenty of supportive comments in addition to “liking” the tweet. “Stylish attitude,” one wrote, while a second posted, “cool shades, cool kid.” They can say that again. Another pointed out that the photos were an example of Kim and Ye successfully co-parenting with the Yeezy connection.

It’s no surprise to see North becoming a fashionista at such a young age, especially with her mom being Kim Kardashian and her dad Kanye West. The little girl has been a regular fixture at fashion weeks for years, not just attending her dad’s Yeezy shows, but more recently, a Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing just two weeks ago.

North twinned with her mom in vintage JPG, right down to a clip on nose ring chain for a ’90s goth look. At the show itself, the 9-year-old made quite the splash, however, with a homemade sign she brought reading “STOP.” North had no qualms making the bold statement right next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, which was apparently an effort to ask photographers to stop taking her photo.

Kim later responded to the brewing controversy via Twitter. “For anyone who knows North, knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…,” the SKKN founder explained.