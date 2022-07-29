North West, 9, Rocks Gorgeous Curls & Yeezy Shades In Cute New Photos Shared By Mom Kim K.

So cute! North West rocked a cool pair of shades as she snapped some selfies, just like her stunning mom Kim Kardashian.

By:
July 29, 2022 6:37PM EDT
View gallery
Kourtney Kardashian, daughter Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian and daughter North West arrive at the Ferdi restaurant in Paris.Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North WestRef: SPL5153164 010320 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights
Kim Kardashian arrives back to her New York City hotel with both of her daughters. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Chicago West,North West Ref: SPL5326195 140722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Paris, FRANCE - Kim Kardashian shows off her enviable figure as she heads to dinner with daughter North matching black Balenciaga ensemble. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Splashnews

North West is a fashion icon in the making! The 9-year-old looked like the ultra cool girl as she showed off her gorgeous curls and a pair of her dad  Kanye West‘s Yeezy sunglasses in the selfies posted to Kim Kardashian‘s Twitter on Friday, July 29. The massive frameless sunglasses were a futuristic, bug-eye style reminiscent of the early 2000s, which are also regularly worn by her mom. North took another style cue from the women in her family with a trendy black leather top. “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ,” Kim simply captioned the tweet, in reference to the Yeezy style.

Kim’s millions of followers were loving the cute photos, writing plenty of supportive comments in addition to “liking” the tweet. “Stylish attitude,” one wrote, while a second posted, “cool shades, cool kid.” They can say that again. Another pointed out that the photos were an example of Kim and Ye successfully co-parenting with the Yeezy connection.

North West and her mom Kim Kardashian in Italy in June 2022. (Splashnews)

It’s no surprise to see North becoming a fashionista at such a young age, especially with her mom being Kim Kardashian and her dad Kanye West. The little girl has been a regular fixture at fashion weeks for years, not just attending her dad’s Yeezy shows, but more recently, a Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing just two weeks ago.

North twinned with her mom in vintage JPG, right down to a clip on nose ring chain for a ’90s goth look. At the show itself, the 9-year-old made quite the splash, however, with a homemade sign she brought reading “STOP.” North had no qualms making the bold statement right next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, which was apparently an effort to ask photographers to stop taking her photo.

Kim later responded to the brewing controversy via Twitter. “For anyone who knows North, knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…,” the SKKN founder explained.

More From Our Partners

ad