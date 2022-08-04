Kardashian Kiddos True, Dream & Chicago Enjoy Luxury, Family Yacht Trip: ‘Best Friends’

The Kardashian kids are living the life! Three of the 11 and counting KarJenner kids — True, 5 (Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s daughter), Dream, 5 (Rob Kardashian‘s daughter with Blac Chyna), and Chicago, 4 (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s second and youngest daughter) — enjoyed some time aboard a luxury yacht on August 4, and Kim, 41, shared a sweet snapshot of them on her Instagram feed. In the adorable photo, all three of the kiddos held onto the railing of the boat and looked out into the aqua blue waters beyond. True donned a light purple two-piece, Dream rocked a silver one-piece, and Chicago looked as cute as ever in an orange and pink tie-dye one-piece. “BFFAE best friends forever and ever,” the SKIMS founder captioned the picture.

The heirs to the rich and famous KarJenner throne have been spending loads of time together this summer, most recently during a huge family vacation to Turks and Caicos. Khloe shared several steamy snapshots of herself from the trip, but didn’t forget to incorporate some of the little ones running around. For instance, she posted a throwback picture on July 25, which hilariously depicted the reality of traveling with children: Not everything goes smoothly. The first two photos she shared in the carousel showed her looking back as she walked away from her camera in a blue bikini. The second two snapshots in her carousel captured North West, 9, and Penelope Disick, 10, (Kim’s and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughters) completely photobombing her. “I swear I’m almost done with vacation photos,” she joked in the caption. “My Nieces won’t let me live and take my content.”

On July 13, Khloe posted a blurry selfie with True and Dream from the beach at night. Dream attempted to make a funny face and had her mouth open and her hands positioned in front of her face, the Good American founder stuck out her tongue, and Dream smiled wide. Khloe showed some love for the young cousins by captioning the snapshot with a white heart.

And of course, we can’t forget about the absolutely heartwarming photo she shared of her giving True a piggyback ride in the water. “Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl,” she lovingly captioned the photos. As of this writing, True is expecting a new baby brother, who Khloe and Tristan are welcoming any day via surrogate.

In June, some of the cousins got together for North’s 9th birthday bash, which was held at a campground. Kourtney shared several snapshots from the shindig, including a video of her daughter ziplining away from her with no fear in her eyes. Between jetting to the tropics, riding aboard a giant yacht, and taking over campgrounds, these KarJenner kids are surely living big!