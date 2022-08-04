Kardashian Kiddos True, Dream & Chicago Enjoy Luxury, Family Yacht Trip: ‘Best Friends’

It's the summer of the KarJenner kids! See the newest snapshot of True Thompson, Dream Kardashian, and Chicago West bonding while having a ball on a gorgeous yacht.

By:
August 4, 2022 3:03PM EDT
Kardashian kids
View gallery
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport.Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis ScottRef: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and daughter North get playful with the cameras after an art class in Westlake. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kanye West meets up with daughter North prior to her basketball game in Los Angeles. North dribbles a basketball as she walks next to dad who wears an all-black outfit with his signature rubber boots. Pictured: Kanye West, North West BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

The Kardashian kids are living the life! Three of the 11 and counting KarJenner kids — True, 5 (Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s daughter), Dream, 5 (Rob Kardashian‘s daughter with Blac Chyna), and Chicago, 4 (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s second and youngest daughter) — enjoyed some time aboard a luxury yacht on August 4, and Kim, 41, shared a sweet snapshot of them on her Instagram feed. In the adorable photo, all three of the kiddos held onto the railing of the boat and looked out into the aqua blue waters beyond. True donned a light purple two-piece, Dream rocked a silver one-piece, and Chicago looked as cute as ever in an orange and pink tie-dye one-piece. “BFFAE best friends forever and ever,” the SKIMS founder captioned the picture.

The heirs to the rich and famous KarJenner throne have been spending loads of time together this summer, most recently during a huge family vacation to Turks and Caicos. Khloe shared several steamy snapshots of herself from the trip, but didn’t forget to incorporate some of the little ones running around. For instance, she posted a throwback picture on July 25, which hilariously depicted the reality of traveling with children: Not everything goes smoothly. The first two photos she shared in the carousel showed her looking back as she walked away from her camera in a blue bikini. The second two snapshots in her carousel captured North West, 9, and Penelope Disick, 10, (Kim’s and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughters) completely photobombing her. “I swear I’m almost done with vacation photos,” she joked in the caption. “My Nieces won’t let me live and take my content.”

On July 13, Khloe posted a blurry selfie with True and Dream from the beach at night. Dream attempted to make a funny face and had her mouth open and her hands positioned in front of her face, the Good American founder stuck out her tongue, and Dream smiled wide. Khloe showed some love for the young cousins by captioning the snapshot with a white heart.

And of course, we can’t forget about the absolutely heartwarming photo she shared of her giving True a piggyback ride in the water. “Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl,” she lovingly captioned the photos. As of this writing, True is expecting a new baby brother, who Khloe and Tristan are welcoming any day via surrogate.

In June, some of the cousins got together for North’s 9th birthday bash, which was held at a campground. Kourtney shared several snapshots from the shindig, including a video of her daughter ziplining away from her with no fear in her eyes. Between jetting to the tropics, riding aboard a giant yacht, and taking over campgrounds, these KarJenner kids are surely living big!

More From Our Partners

ad