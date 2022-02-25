KarJenner Kids True, 3, Chicago, 4, Dream, 5, & Psalm, 2, Rock Cute Face Paint At Party

Khloe Kardashian took her daughter, True, and three cousins to a birthday party on Feb. 24, and the little ones looked like they had a blast making slime, playing in a bounce house and more.

Four of the KarJenner cousins attended a pal’s birthday party on Feb. 24, and Khloe Kardashian documented the fun they had on her Instagram Story. Khloe appeared to be chaperoning the kids at the event. Her daughter, True Thompson, 3, was the focus of her posts from the fun day, but she also shared videos of Kim Kardashian’s kids, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, as well as Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, 5. The kids got their faces painted at the party, and showed off their wild looks in all the videos.

Most of the videos took place outside, including a shot of True happily jumping in a bounce house. She also chowed down on cotton candy in another video, and could be seen petting a small horse with Chi in another clip. The kids also had fun hitting a pinata, with each of them taking turns at a chance to burst it open for some candy. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like any of them were successful when they had their turns!

Chicago looked too cute in her party outfit, wearing a light pink ballerina dress with tulle skirt and pink jacket. Her hair was styled in two silver braids and she completed the look with adorable boots. Meanwhile, True wore a stylish pink party dress, as well. Dream paired her tulle dress with a white jacket that was adorned with hearts for another super cute outfit, too.

Over the last several weeks, Khloe has been totally focused on True following news that her ex (and True’s dad), Tristan Thompson, had fathered another baby with Maralee Nichols. A paternity test confirmed that Tristan was the father of Maralee’s baby, who was conceived when he was dating Khloe in the spring of 2021. The extent of Khloe and Tristan’s co-parenting relationship right now is unclear, but with True’s birthday coming up in April, the potential for them to reunite in a more public way is looming.