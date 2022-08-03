Britney Spears Dives Off A Boat & More In Purple Bikini As She Reminisces About Sailing On Vacation

Britney Spears, 40, reminisced on a time she went sailing and documented the awesome adventure on Instagram August 2. The “Toxic” songstress wore a sexy purple bikini in the vacation photos taken of Britney (possibly by her husband Sam Asghari) on a boat in the middle of the ocean. She fearlessly dove headfirst into the perfect blue water in one epic snapshot.

In two more photos, Britney carried trays of an abundance of fruit including oranges, pineapples, watermelon and grapes. She also held onto a beige straw hat while rocking a pair of black sunglasses. The Crossroads actress also wore a brown pendant necklace and let her gorgeous blonde hair down to soak in the sunshine.

In the caption of her throwback post, Britney explained that she was “reflecting back” on her luxurious adventure on the yacht. “Cute right ??? My first time sailing ⛵️🐠 !!! It was actually one of the best experiences of my life … and for 2 hours 🌹🌹🌹😉!!!” the superstar added. It’s unclear where Britney’s boat was docked, but the location looked breathtakingly gorgeous in her photos.

The boat trip is exactly how Britney loves to celebrate her post-conservatorship life. The Grammy Award winner has been traveling with her husband Sam, 28, and documenting the adventures on social media. She previously shared a beach video from her honeymoon with the fitness trainer and posted an underwater photo of herself going skinny-dipping while on vacation.

While Britney’s been loving the vacation life, she’s officially returned to the recording studio to resume her music career. HollywoodLife confirmed in July that Britney and Elton John were working on a special rendition of Elton’s 1971 hit, “Tiny Dancer”. A person close to Britney told HL EXCLUSIVELY that Britney is “the best she has ever sounded” on the track and that the collaboration was Elton’s idea.

Britney’s recording with Elton will be her first music release since her 2016 album Glory. But a source close to Brit notes that she “isn’t jumping headfirst into a full-fledged music career just yet.” Britney wants to see the reaction to the “Tiny Dancer” rendition “before moving forward” with new music, the source explained.