‘AGT’ Preview: Bay Turner Impresses Simon Cowell With His Incredible Voice

America’s Got Talent has seen some amazing singers up on the stage throughout the season 17 auditions, and singer Bay Turner is ready to put his name in the mix. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 2 episode, the singer wows the judges with his performance of Calum Scott’s “Biblical.”

Bay’s emotional performance has the crowd on its feet. After hitting some insanely high notes, Howie Mandel simply says, “Wow.” Simon Cowell, the ultimate critic of musical performances, nods his head in approval at Bay’s performance. When the performance is over, the crowd is roaring with applause.

Bay revealed he auditioned for AGT season 17 back in May 2022. “It’s been SO hard to keep this a secret, but now I can finally tell you….I AUDITIONED for the judges on @agt!!! So thankful to God for opening these incredible doors of opportunity!” he wrote on Instagram.

View Related Gallery 'America's Got Talent' Season 17: Photos Of Sofia Vergara & More AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions" -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1708B -- Pictured: Bay Turner -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Bay is a rising music star. The singer has already released a single titled “My Testimony.” He frequently posts videos of his performances on his Instagram and TikTok accounts. He has over 16,000 followers on TikTok.

The August 2 episode of America’s Got Talent will feature the last round of auditions. After the auditions come to an end, the judges must decide who will move on to the live show during their deliberations. There are so many incredible acts but only a certain number of spots in the live shows.

Several acts already have a spot in the live shows because of their Golden Buzzers. There have been 6 Golden Buzzer acts this season: Avery Dixon, Madison Baez, Sara James, Mayyas, Lily Meola, and Chapel Hart. Each judge handed one out, along with host Terry Crews. The most recent Golden Buzzer act, Chapel Hart, received a collective group Golden Buzzer. America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.