‘AGT’ Recap: A Talented Country Trio Earns A Group Golden Buzzer

The first act of America’s Got Talent’s July 19 episode is Amoukanama. The young acrobats tumble, jump, and dance all over the stage during their audition. “That was spectacular,” Sofia Vergara raves. Simon Cowell thinks the group has a real shot in the finals.

Sam Cieri Makes The Judges Swoon

Sam Cieri shows off his incredible voice to the judges during his audition. Heidi Klum says Sam sounds as if “Rod Stewart and John Mayer had a baby.” Sofia calls Sam’s voice “so different and so sexy.” He’s moving on to the quarterfinals!

A capella group Maytree has come all the way from South Korea. They’re unlike any a capella group you’ve ever heard before. They sing The Simpsons and Cheers theme songs for their audition. “We have not had an act like you before,” Heidi admits. Sofia says this group is “super creative and clever.” After making it to the next round, they treat Terry Crews to the Brooklyn Nine-Nine theme song backstage.

Svitlana Rohozhyna is a 26-year-old aerial performer from Kyiv, Ukraine. She was able to bring her mom and sister over to the United States amid Ukraine’s war with Russia, but her dad is still serving on the frontlines. She dedicates her beautiful performance to him.

Svitlana earns a standing ovation. Sofia tells Svitlana that she “didn’t miss a beat. It was perfection.” Simon says that Svitlana has “genuine star quality.” After earning rave reviews from the judges, Svitlana FaceTimes her dad.

Jack The Whipper is hoping his strange hobby makes an impression on the judges. His act? It’s all about cracking whips. Simon is not impressed, and he presses his red X. At one point, Jack uses Simon as part of his act. This turns the tide for Jack. Simon changes his mind and gives him a yes!

Musical group Sing Harlem performs for the judges, but Simon isn’t all-in just yet. He asks the group if they’re prepared to do something else. He’s on the fence about them. They perform a terrific rendition of “Amazing Grace” as their second performance. This is all Simon ever wanted to hear. This group is headed to the quarterfinals.

Amanda Mammana Wows With Original Song

Howie Mandel returns to the perfect act: the John Glenn High School Dance Team. They all look like Howie with bald caps and all! “The skill was there,” Howie says. “I can’t get enough of me.” Simon is “curious” to see what the next performance from this group would look like. They’ll get a chance to show what they’ve got in the next round.

Amanda Mammana is a 19-year-old singer. She tells the judges that she has a speech impediment before performing a beautiful original song. Both Heidi and Sofia are brought to tears by Amanda’s voice. “I thought that was so authentic. Thank you for having the guts to follow your heart,” Sofia says. Simon tells Amanda that her voice is “so pure, so beautiful.”

The Lazy Generation takes the stage next. They’re a group of athletes who are putting a twist on sports. Their act is pure chaos. Sofia even presses her red X. Howie declares the group the “English version of Jackass.” Heidi thinks The Lazy Generation is a “hot mess” but “kind of good at the same time.” Despite Sofia’s red X, the group gets the other judges to say yes. Magician Yu Hojin impresses Sofia, Heidi, and Howie, but not so much Simon.

Chapel Hart Gets A Group Golden Buzzer

The last act of the night is from country trio Chapel Hart. The ladies perform an epic original song titled “You Can Have Him Jolene.” Simon is all about Chapel Hart. “That was fantastic,” he declares. Sofia even says everything about the performance was “perfect.”

The judges bring out Terry and make a game-changing decision: to give Chapel Hart a group Golden Buzzer. The trio is headed straight to the live shows!