Lily Meola: 5 Things About The Standout Singer Auditioning For ‘AGT’

America’s Got Talent will welcome another amazing singer to the stage on June 28. Lily Meola will make her AGT debut during the season 17 episode. Her incredible voice will likely carry her far in the competition.

So, who is Lily Meola? She’s already worked with legendary artists. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about the 27-year-old.

1. Lily has already released her own music.

Lily released her first EP, Daydream, in March 2022. The EP included 5 songs. She has released other singles such as “Smallest Things,” “Don’t Stop,” and “Got Your Way.”

View Related Gallery 'America's Got Talent' Season 16: Photos Of Sofia Vergara & More AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions" -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Finale Results” Episode 1620 -- Pictured: Heidi Klum -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

2. Lily’s mother died of cancer.

Lily cared for her mother, Nancy Meola, after she was diagnosed with cancer. Nancy died in June 2020. Lily battled depression after her mother’s death. “I still have bad days, but I’m working through it,” she told Rolling Stone. “Now I’m moving into this next segment of my life where I’m trying to persevere and finish what I started and make my mom proud, from wherever it is she might be.”

3. Lily is from Hawaii.

Lily was raised in Maui, Hawaii. She now lives in California as she pursues a music career.

4. Lily is friends with Willie Nelson’s son.

After losing her mother, Lily began dedicating herself to songwriting and talking about her music with Lukas Nelson, Willie’s son. “He’ll listen to my songs and give me notes,” she said in her Rolling Stone interview. “I’m just so, so grateful for that friendship. He’s my brother.”

5. Lily has worked with some of music’s greatest artists.

Willie Nelson asked Lily to be a part of his duet album, To All The Girls…, after he watched her perform. She duets with Willie on “Will You Remember Mine” and has toured with the rocker, according to Wasserman Music. She’s also been taught to write songs by Jackson Browne and teamed up for duets with Steven Tyler, Sammy Hager, and more.