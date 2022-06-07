Madison Baez: 5 Things About The Amazing 11-Year-Old Singer Competing On ‘AGT’

America’s Got Talent is known for discovering amazing singers, and the show has definitely found one in Madison Baez. The 11-year-old is one of the contestants of AGT season 17. She’ll be performing during the June 7 episode of the competition series.

So, who is Madison Baez? You’re going to remember this young talent. HollywoodLife has rounded up what you need to know about Madison.

1. Madison is auditioning for ‘AGT’ season 17.

Madison will be auditioning for the AGT judges during the second round of auditions. The judges will watch her performance and decide whether or not she moves on to the next round. “So happy! Tonight is my America’s Got Talent @agt audition. Tune it’s going to be fun,” Madison wrote on Instagram ahead of her audition airing on NBC.

2. Madison played young Selena Quintanilla in the Netflix series.

Madison starred in Selena: The Series as the young version of legendary singer Selena Quintanilla. She appeared in both seasons of the Netflix show and performed songs in both English and Spanish. Christian Serratos played the adult version of Selena.

3. Madison continues to pursue acting.

Madison isn’t stopping with Selena: The Series. She is set to star in the upcoming Showtime comedy series Let The Right One In. She will be playing a vampire named Eleanor Kane. Madison revealed on Instagram in January 2022 that she was moving to New York City to film the series.

4. Madison is known as America’s ‘anthem girl.’

Madison has performed the national anthem a number of times over the years. She’s shown off her vocal prowess at games for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, Harlem Globetrotters, and more. She’s earned the nickname of “Anthem Girl,” according to her official website.

5. Madison’s father has battled cancer.

Madison’s dad, Chris, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2013. She was only 3 years old when her father was diagnosed. As a way of trying to make her father feel better, she would sing Motown songs to him. “She saw how uplifting it was, even at 3 years old,” Chris told Dodger Insider. “She understood, ‘I’m making dad feel good.’”