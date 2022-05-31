‘AGT’ Recap: A Bullied Musician Gets The First Golden Buzzer Of Season 17

America’s Got Talent kicks off season 17 with The Pack Drumline. They start the night off with so much energy. “I thought it was sexy,” Heidi Klum says, before adding that the “choreography was great.” Howie Mandel tells the group that he can feel the heart radiating from the stage. The Pack Drumline gets a thumbs up from Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara as well. They’re going to Hollywood!

Jojo Siwa is a global superstar, and she’s ready to create the next big thing. Her group, XOMG POP!, which she created with her mom, auditions for AGT. XOMG POP! sings their original song “Candy Hearts” as Jojo and her mom cheer them on from backstage.

‘AGT’ Season 17 Premiere Performances

Howie admits that this is the exact concert his granddaughter would want to be at. He thinks the group should have their own show and go on tour. “Every little girl in America is going to go crazy when they see you on AGT,” Sofia says. Simon says he “loved” the performance.

View Related Gallery 'America's Got Talent' Season 16: Photos Of Sofia Vergara & More AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions" -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Finale Results” Episode 1620 -- Pictured: Heidi Klum -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Mervant Vera is a magician from Philadelphia. He switches things up with his magic act by incorporating rap. “That was honestly incredible,” Simon raves. He wonders why Mervant hasn’t auditioned before. Howie goes so far as to say that Mervant is “one of the best magic acts I’ve ever seen.”

Lee Collinson is a singer from England looking for his big break. He’s ready to move on from his day job of putting up fences. Lee sings a stunning rendition of Dermot Kennedy’s “Better Days.” He gets a standing ovation from the audience and judges. Simon points out that there’s “something really charming and humble and likable” about Lee. He hopes this is the beginning of “something really special” with the singer. Lee Facetimes his mom as he gets a yes from all 4 judges.

The AGT judges have to witness their fair share of strange and just plain bad acts. Burning Joe actually sets himself on fire while singing a song for his wife. All 4 judges press their red X as Burning Joe continues to go up in flames. Once that final red X is hit, Burning Joe is extinguished.

Ben Lapidus tells the judges he’s performing an original song. The song focuses on parmesan cheese. Yes, really. Simon presses his red X first, and the other judges follow. However, the crowd begins to chant “parmesan” when the judges reject him. Simon ultimately takes his red X away and gives Ben a yes to send him to Hollywood. Heidi and Sofia decide to take back their red Xes as well.

Celia Munoz Wows The Judges

Trained ventriloquist Ceila Munoz shakes up the ventriloquism game with her fresh audition. Heidi says Celia’s performance was so “refreshing.” Howie praises Celia’s act as the “most original thing I’ve ever seen.” Simon echoes Howie and admits this is one of the most original ventriloquists acts they’ve witnessed on the show.

Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends brings a group of incredible dogs to the AGT stage. These dogs are wildly talented. Veranica has trained them so well! Sofia admits that she’s “in shock” over how good the performance was. “It was everything. They are so, so smart,” Simon tells Veranica.

America’s Got Talent gets its first comedian of the season with Mike E. Winfield. Howie absolutely loves Mike’s jokes. “Everything you say is memorable, authentic… you’re great,” Howie raves. Next, Shu Takada takes the stage with his yoyo act. He has so much fun with his performance. Heidi declares Shu’s act was the “best yoyoing we’ve ever seen.”

Avery Dixon Gets First Golden Buzzer

The final performance of the season 17 premiere is saxophonist Avery Dixon. The 21-year-old was born premature and didn’t even weigh 2 pounds when he was born. Avery has overcome many medical obstacles to get to where he is today.

Avery admits to the judges that he has been bullied in school. He got to such a dark place that he wanted to die by suicide. His performance is one of the most memorable AGT performances. His talent is undeniable. After his performance ends, Avery begins to cry.

“You will change the world,” Howie tells Avery. Sofia says that the performance was “special because we could feel how special it is for you.” Simon is ready to give Avery his first yes when Terry Crews stops him. He says there’s no need for the judges to go any further.

Terry gives Avery the first Golden Buzzer of the season. “You touched the heart of every human being in this building right now,” an emotional Terry says to Avery. “You tell every bully that you have a big brother named Terry Crews.” Avery is reunited with his mom on the AGT stage. Terry soon joins them and gives them both a big hug.