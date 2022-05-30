‘AGT’ Season 17 Preview: Lee Collinson Wows In The Premiere With His Stellar Vocals

America’s Got Talent is kicking off season 17 with the first round of auditions on May 31. Plenty of memorable acts will be taking the stage, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE glimpse of a contestant who could be one of the first frontrunners of the new season.

Lee Collinson auditions during the season 17 premiere. He performs Dermot Kennedy’s hit “Better Days.” Right away, it’s clear that Lee has immense vocal talent. His voice captivates everyone from the first note. The crowd goes wild over Lee.

Sofia Vergara looks entranced by Lee’s performance. Simon Cowell isn’t giving too much away, but we have a feeling that Simon likes what he hears. Backstage, host Terry Crews has a big grin on his face as Lee performs.

View Related Gallery 'America's Got Talent' Season 17: Photos Of Sofia Vergara & More AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions" -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- Season: 17 -- Pictured: Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Sami Drasin/NBC)

Over the years, America’s Got Talent has nurtured a number of incredible singers. From Grace VanderWaal to Kodi Lee to Jackie Evancho, many AGT singers have gone on to make it big in the music industry.

Ahead of AGT, Lee has released two singles: “I Know” and “That’s Okay.” He posted on Instagram days before his audition and wrote, “You have no idea how hard it’s Been keeping my mouth shut… THANKYOU EVERYONE for you patience with me i cant wait for the next level.”

“Season 17 is going to be such a big surprise for everyone,” Sofia admits in a pre-premiere video. “It’s such an exciting, different season.” The Golden Buzzers will be back this season, so expect some truly epic acts. Heidi Klum admits she has some “Golden Buzzer” envy over Sofia’s Golden Buzzer act.

Aspiring performers will compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Magician Dustin Tavella won season 16. Simon, Sofia, and Heidi are back at the judges’ table, alongside Howie Mandel. America’s Got Talent will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. Live shows will begin August 9 at 8 p.m. Results shows will air on Wednesdays when live shows begin.