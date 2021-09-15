‘AGT’ Season 16 Finale Recap: A New Winner Is Crowned A $1 Million Act

A new ‘AGT’ champion has been crowned. The season 16 winner was revealed during the show’s 2-hour finale event. Find out who walked away on top.

After weeks of tough competition, the America’s Got Talent season 16 winner was announced. The top 10 finalists performed with special guests before the results are announced by host Terry Crews. Given the caliber of competition, the winner could have been anyone.

Jimmie Herrod starts off the night with a duet. He performs a stunning rendition of Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” with Idina Menzel and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir. Finalists Aidan Bryant and World Taekwondo Demonstration Team team up for a thrilling performance that also includes Olympians Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner.

Brooke Simpson puts a twist on her previous finale performance of “White Flag.” For her last AGT performance, she performs the song with Bishop Briggs! The singers harmonize so well together. Gina Brillion performs a stand-up act with the one and only George Lopez. Things take a turn when Gina starts shaving George’s head!

Idina returns to the AGT stage to perform her song “Dream Girl” from Cinderella. The Frozen star is the definition of fierce! Dustin Tavella and Mat Franco perform together with a little help from Modern Family alum Rico Rodriguez. Sofia is overjoyed at reuniting with her former onscreen son. Victory Brinker and Pentatonix come together for a gorgeous performance of “The Prayer.”

But let’s get down to the results. The top 5 acts are finally revealed. Gina Brillon and Josh Blue are called first, with Josh being the first person to make it into the top 5. Jimmie Herrod and Léa Kyle are named next. It’s ultimately Léa who makes it into the top 5. Sofia Vergara is left stunned over Jimmie’s elimination. The other acts taking the final spots in the top 5 are Aidan Bryant, Brooke Simpson, and Dustin Tavella.

The act taking fifth place is Léa Kyle. Heidi Klum, who gave Léa her Golden Buzzer, said she was “so proud” of what Léa’s accomplished on the show. The act that comes in fourth place is Brooke Simpson. Simon Cowell tells Brooke her earlier performance was “sensational” and has high hopes for her future. The final 3 are Josh Blue, Aidan Bryant, and Dustin Tavella. The act finishing in third place is… Josh Blue.

‘AGT’ Season 16 Winner Revealed

It’s down to teen aerialist Aidan Bryant and magician Dustin Tavella. For one of them, their life is about to change forever. And the winner of AGT season 16 is… Dustin Tavella! He wins $1 million and a headline show in Las Vegas!