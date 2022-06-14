Sara James: 5 Things To Know About The Amazing 14-Year-Old Polish Singer On ‘AGT’

Sara James will be taking the America’s Got Talent stage during the third round of auditions on June 14. The singer has traveled all the way across the Atlantic to compete on one of the biggest stages in TV.

Who is Sara James? If you’ve heard her sing, then you know that she’s a force to be reckoned with vocally. Here’s what you need to know about the teen singer.

1. Sara was just 13 when she auditioned.

Sara just turned 14 on June 10, so that means she was 13 years old when she first auditioned for the America’s Got Talent judges. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, wish me luck!” Sara posted on Instagram ahead of the June 14 episode. Sara already has a major fan following. She has nearly 240,000 followers on Instagram.

2. Sara was on The Voice Kids.

AGT isn’t Sara’s first time on a reality competition series. Sara competed in season 4 of the Polish version of The Voice Kids. She won the season with coaches Tomson & Baron.

3. Sara is from Poland.

Sara grew up in Ośnie Lubuskie, a small town in Poland. She comes from a musical family and learned to play piano at just 6 years old, according to her Junior Eurovision bio.

4. She looks up to Beyonce, Rihanna & more.

“I look up to so many female artists like Beyonce, Rihanna, Whitney Houston,” she said in an Instagram video. “And I also make sure to support and empower women in my private life as well.” Sara admits that women “often don’t get enough credit for our achievements, and this definitely needs to change.”

5. Sara competed in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Sara has already competed on a global stage. She represented Poland in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with the song “Somebody.” She came in second place to Armenia.