‘AGT’ Recap: A Teen Singer Becomes A Frontrunner After Getting Simon’s Golden Buzzer

Gabriel and Nate Brown, a.k.a. The Brown Brothers, start off the third round of America’s Got Talent auditions on a high note. These Navy veterans, who are also autistic, wow the judges with their act. They’re a double threat with their musical and impressionist skills. One brother has amazing impressions of Spongebob, Kermit the Frog, and even Simon Cowell.

Simon raves that he loves Gabriel and Nate’s personalities and what they bring to the show. “It was on point,” Sofia Vergara says. She points out that the audience is “loving” them.

Max Ostler has traveled all the way from Australia to compete on AGT at just 18 years old. The teen dancer stuns with his moving performance. Howie Mandel tells Max that he’s the “epitome of joyfulness.” The judges are huge fans of Max and quickly send him on to the next round. After the audition, Simon even says that Max is like the “Harry Styles of dance.”

Blade to Blade brings the thrills with their intense danger act. They start out pretty tame by just throwing knives at each other. They step up their act by throwing axes at each other while blindfolded. Blade to Blade doesn’t stop there. One half of the duo is turned upside down, while the other spins around. They begin throwing knives at each other with this extra level of craziness.

The act earns a standing ovation from the judges. Howie calls the act “so cool, so dangerous.” He adds, “Season 17 is just blowing my mind.” Simon even goes up on stage and allows Blade to Blade to throw axes while he stands in the middle. Blade to Blade is moving forward.

Ventriloquist Jack Williams wins over the judges with his performance. Heidi Klum calls him “fantastic,” while Howie praises Jack for being so “unique and original.” Simon admits that Jack’s audition is “one of the best we’ve ever had.”

Two women wearing intense makeup take the stage for their performance. Things take a turn when they start fighting each other. One of them even tackles the security guard. They clash in front of the judges’ table and smash the red buzzer over and over. “Simon, was that extreme enough for you?” the woman asks. The duo is none other than Nikki and Brie Bella!

Sara James hits the stage next for a gorgeous rendition of Billie Eilish’s “lovely.” This incredible singer is only 13 years old! “You have a real star glow about you,” Simon says. He wants to make sure her first trip to America is a special one. He gives Sara his Golden Buzzer!

Contortionist Oleksandr Yenivatov makes the judges squirm by getting bent in all kinds of different directions. His wife actually is part of his act. Howie calls the act “scary and dramatic.” Simon initially pressed his red X, but he ends up taking it back.

Urban Crew Flyers from the Philippines shine on stage with their jaw-dropping performance. Sofia proclaims the Urban Crew Flyers are “one of the most amazing things I’ve seen this season.” Harper follows the dance crew with her heavy-metal performance, which shocks the judges. “It’s like you have a monster inside,” Sofia admits.

Hayden Kristal is a comedian who was born deaf and is now hard of hearing. The comedian makes the judges laugh constantly, and they happily send Hayden to the next round. The final performance of the night comes from the NFL Players Choir, who sing and play gospel music. They perform “Lean On Me.” After the initial performance, Simon asks them to sing a capella. The group doesn’t hesitate. “I think this is what you guys are meant to do,” Sofia says. Simon loves the choir’s “energy” and their “amazing” story.