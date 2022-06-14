Max Ostler: 5 Things About The Talented 18-Year-Old Dancer On ‘America’s Got Talent

The America’s Got Talent season 17 auditions are well underway, and Max Ostler will be dazzling the judges with his dancing skills during the third round of auditions. The 18-year-old has traveled a long way to try and impress the judges.

So, who is Max Ostler? He’s an act to keep your eye on as season 17 continues. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about the dancer.

1. Max will be auditioning for AGT.

Max will be auditioning on America’s Got Talent during the June 14 episode. His audition was released ahead of the show’s airing. His incredible performance earned a standing ovation from Sofia Vergara. He’s definitely got her vote!

2. Max is from Australia.

Max is a dancer from Australia. He hails from New South Wales, specifically Penrith. He was a member of the Dream Dance Company when he performed at the Australian Dance Festival in 2018.

3. Max has been dancing since he was a kid.

Max revealed in an interview that he’s been dancing since he was just 10 years old and hoped to make a career out of it. “I’m excited to explore a variety of different styles, maybe ones that I’m not used to or need improvement on, it’s a great place to learn from amazing dance professionals,” Max told The Western Weekender.

4. Max is on social media.

Max is on Instagram and TikTok. Ahead of his AGT audition, Max has over 7,000 Instagram followers. He frequently posts videos showing off his dance skills.

5. Max dances to ‘express himself.’

“I love dancing because it is so creative and free, it allows me to explore my body, flexibility, and limitations in a way that I can express myself to others,” Max also said in his Western Weekender interview. At the time, he hoped to become a full-time dancer and travel the world.