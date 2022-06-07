‘AGT’ Recap: A Sensational 11-Year-Old Singer Gets The Second Golden Buzzer Of Season 17

There’s been plenty of dogs on AGT performing tricks on the stage, but never chickens. A youngster kicks off the second round of America’s Got Talent auditions with The Bock and Roll Band, her band of chickens she’s trained. Howie Mandel admits he’s “never seen anything” like this act before. Simon Cowell is amazed at how well the chickens performed. The Bock and Roll Band lives to bock another day.

‘AGT’ Season 17 Auditions Continue

Two dancers who have dubbed themselves Funkanometry bring high energy to the AGT stage. Simon is all about this “fun, original” act. Sofia Vergara raves the boys were “fantastic.” Funkanometry will be bringing the funk to the next round of the competition.

Country singer Drake Milligan and his band wow the judges with the original song “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.” Howie thinks this song has what it takes to be a hit and calls Drake the “new Elvis of country.” Sofia points out that the girls are going crazy for Drake. Simon praises the band for its authenticity. They’re moving on!

View Related Gallery 'America's Got Talent' Season 16: Photos Of Sofia Vergara & More AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions" -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Finale Results” Episode 1620 -- Pictured: Heidi Klum -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Aiko Tanaka works as a translator but her dream is standup comedy. Her jokes light up the room with laughs. She begins to cry on stage and admits she’s struggled with insecurity in the past. Her mom, who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic, always believed in her. “I think your career is about to skyrocket,” Howie says. Simon calls Aiko’s act “so funny” and “so naughty.”

Madison Baez Gets The Second Golden Buzzer

Madison Baez has always been a huge fan of AGT. She sneaks into the audience and begins singing during a break. When Simon hears Madison’s voice, he stands up to figure out where she’s at. Madison comes up onto the stage for a formal audition.

The 11-year-old tears up but then begins to sing “Amazing Grace.” Her performance is absolutely stunning. “Everybody’s going to know your name now,” Howie tells Madison. The youngster is asked what she would do with the $1 million if she won AGT. She says she would help her dad with cancer research. Her dad has been battling colon cancer for nearly a decade.

The audience begins to chant “golden buzzer.” Howie doesn’t waste any more time. He gives Madison his Golden Buzzer, sending her straight to the finals! Her dad rushes up to the stage to hug his daughter. “I think this is just the start for you,” Sofia says.

The all-female group Fabulous Sisters and the all-male group Kyushu Danji have always been rivals, but now they’ve joined forces to win AGT as Fusion Japan. Their performance is non-stop action. “It was spectacular. It was so powerful,” Sofia raves. Heidi Klum admits that this is “one of the best dance groups I have ever seen on America’s Got Talent.” Howie believes Fusion Japan has what it takes to be a Vegas show right now.

Marvin Achi is a chemical engineer who has a special experiment to show off on AGT. At the start of his act, Marvin strips off his shirt and begins moving his pecks and abs. Heidi and Sofia are swooning, so Marvin gets to bring his Magic Mike-esque act back for a second performance.

Viviana Rossi is an aerialist from Spain. This is her first time performing after her accident. She starts off in a bathtub and completely submerges herself in water. Suddenly, she is lifted into the air and begins performing while soaking wet.

“That was sensational!” Sofia declares. Heidi admits that she felt “hypnotized” by Viviana. Simon tells Viviana that this act is “exactly what we are looking for on the show this year.”

JoJo Clarke of season 15’s Resound is back with his niece, Bri. They perform a stellar rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Simon tells the duo that they are the “definition of joy and magic.” He even adds that they are “one of my favorites of the year so far.”

Zeno Sputafuoco doesn’t utter a word while he’s on stage, but he makes sure his act is one that will be remembered. He takes a metal spiral and sticks it in his nose. It comes out of his mouth, and Sofia begins to yell. Zeno has Sofia and Heidi come up on stage for the next part of his act.

‘AGT’ Alum Returns For Final Act

He has them sit on a wagon while he sticks a hook through his nose and has it come out of his mouth. He attaches that hook to a chain and begins pulling Sofia and Heidi while the hook is still inside of him! Simon is a fan of Zeno’s “disgusting originality.” Howie agrees with Simon that while he was disgusted, he was “entertained.”

The final act of the night is unlike anything we’ve seen before on AGT. MetaPhysic Synthetic Media brings AGT alum Daniel Emmet to the stage for a special performance. The technology MetaPhysic Synthetic Media has created allows Daniel to sing while superimposing Simon’s face on top of him. It looks like Simon is actually singing. Heidi raves that this is the “best thing I’ve seen all day.” Howie thinks this act is “pure talent.” MetaPhysic Synthetic Media will be back!