Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Skintight Cat Suit & Refers To Her Behind As ‘Gen Z’: Photos

Khloe Kardashian‘s time in the gym is definitely paying off. The reality star, 38, sizzled in a sexy new TikTok as she sported the high-shine spaghetti strap catsuit from Good American, the label she co-founded with Emma Grede. The video, posted on July 23, began with Khloe getting glammed up with Kylie Cosmetics as she cuddled up to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson‘s gray kitten. “[Love] with my gen Z ass,” Khloe hilariously wrote with two black heart emojis, referencing sister Kylie and Kendall Jenner‘s generation (notably, Khloe would be a millennial as she was born in 1984).

An audio clip of sister Kim Kardashian played from season one of Keeping Up With The Kardashians as the future A-Lister reacted to the public’s perception of her: “I grew up in Beverly Hills and I just shop all day and party all night,” the SKKN founder said in the soundbite, which faded into music. Khloe looked sensational in the rest of the clip as she showed off her full glam and long blonde braid. At one point, she kicked her leg high into the sky as the camera also captured her nude-colored sandals.

View Related Gallery Celebs In Catsuits: Photos Of Kylie Jenner & More In Tight Bodysuits Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were spotted out in NYC on Saturday night, as they headed to Jaden Smith's concert. Kylie was completely showing off in a tight Alexander Wang bodysuit, flaunting her incredible snap back after her baby. Kendall flashed her abs and amazing legs in a crop top and skinny jeans . <P> Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner <B>Ref: SPL1692393 050518 </B><BR /> Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / Splash News<BR /> </P><P> <B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR /> Los Angeles:310-821-2666<BR /> New York:212-619-2666<BR /> London:870-934-2666<BR /> photodesk@splashnews.com<BR /> </P> West Hollywood, CA - Gabrielle Union arrives for a girls' night out at Catch Steak LA for a friend's bridal party. The seasoned actress made a risque fashion choice with a revealing midriff barring black sparkle body suit. Pictured: Gabrielle Union BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TWIST / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The video didn’t stop there, as Koko channelled Jennifer Lopez with a bedazzled water glass, taking a sip as whoever filmed snapped away. Khloe’s house was also looking on point, as a Marilyn Monroe portrait hung behind her as well as a Louis Vuitton trunk.

The reality star has been making headlines in recent weeks, mainly due to news that she is expecting her second child via surrogate with Tristan. The duo documented their IVF journey on the final season of KUWTK, however, the topic was not broached again on their new Hulu series The Kardashians. The pregnancy occurred late last year when the couple had romantically reconciled following past cheating drama, however, in December it came out that Tristan had not only cheated again — but also fathered a son Theo, now 7 months, with Maralee Nichols. The drama closed out the season finale of The Kardashians, and Khloe is expected to become a mom-of-two in the coming weeks.