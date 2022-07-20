Maralee Nichols Proudly Dubs Herself ‘Theo’s Mom’ Amid New Tristan & Khloe Drama

Maralee Nichols is a proud mom! The 31-year-old Texas native and Tristian Thompson‘s third baby momma shared a sultry snapshot of herself on Instagram on July 19 that showed off her full rear end. She posed to the side, putting her voluptuous curves on display, and wore a form-fitting pair of light wash blue skinny jeans and a tight white tank. “Theo’s mom,” she captioned the sexy image.

The post came one week after HollywoodLife confirmed Theo, 7 months, would get another half-sibling via Tristan, 31, and Khloé Kardashian, 38, who already share 4-year-old True. Khloe and Tristian conceived via a surrogate in Nov. 2021, without Khloe knowing Maralee was already in a paternity battle with Tristan. Khloe found out about Tristan and Maralee’s relationship with the rest of the world the following month.

Tristan’s new cheating scandal with Khloe played out on the season finale of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which offered a look at Khloe’s initial reaction. “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine — if you do — you’re not even going to give me a f—king heads up before the rest of the world?” the Good American founder said upon learning that Tristan had betrayed her trust again. “It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than around people.”

However, it appears that Khloe has since accepted the heartbreak and has moved on. In fact, a source close to the youngest Kardashian sister confirmed to HollywoodLife in June that Khloe began to open up her heart again. “Khloe definitely considers herself single at the moment. However, she has been casually dating and flirting with someone Kim hooked her up with,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HL. “It’s not serious at all and she doesn’t want to put anything out there in the public at this point. They just started talking, texting, FaceTiming, etc., and hanging out a few weeks ago but Khloe doesn’t want to put any pressure on things so early on. She’s open to dating but she’s not actively looking or anything like that.” However, shortly after the news of Khloe’s new baby boy — which is expected to be born any day — broke, another source told HL that Khloe is focusing on welcoming her new child, rather than her love life, at the moment.

On the other hand, Tristan appears to be working on his romance in Greece. He was spotted on July 17 walking hand-in-hand with a mystery woman after a night out clubbing at Bonbonniere, per TMZ. The PDA occurred at 5 am, and Tristan donned a festive floral button-down, while the woman wore a curve-hugging orange dress. Two days later, he was photographed smiling with two more mystery women at a glamorous outdoor restaurant in Mykonos.

Amid Tristan’s partying in Greece, a KarJenner source confirmed that Khloe is done letting anything Tristan does upset her. “She’s been telling people she doesn’t care, they’re not together and he can do what he wants. It’s hard for her family not to be upset on her behalf, they’re very protective, but as far as Khloe is concerned all that really matters to her is the relationship that Tristan has with their kids,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s got zero interest in going backward with him and says she’s moved on, so he can do whatever he wants. Still, her sisters think that it is inconsiderate of him to be bar hopping around the globe right now.”