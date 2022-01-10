Khloe Kardashian Introduces Daughter True’s New Pet Cat After Tristan Thompson’s Apology

Cuteness overload! True Thompson just got a new grey cat with bright blue eyes. Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the world have already fallen in love.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, got her three-year-old daughter True Thompson an adorable cat after recent drama with True’s father Tristan Thompson. The toddler proudly showed off her new pet in her mother’s Instagram post on Sunday, Jan. 9. In a series of snaps, True flashed a toothy smile as she showed off a grey cat who had bright blue eyes and looked pretty in pink with a bedazzled pink collar. True and the new kitty have seemingly hit it off right away as the cat sat happily in True’s arms for the entire photo session. Khloe seems like she’s also in love as she simply captioned the picture with a white heart emoji.

True certainly deserves happiness after her recent COVID ordeal. She and her mother tested positive just ahead of Halloween. Thankfully she was able to get plenty of snuggles in with mom. Khloe also tried to make her daughter’s quarantine Halloween special by sporting a cat costume.

The family addition comes amid plenty of drama between True’s parents Khloe and Tristan. The Good American founder has seemingly kept a low profile since her NBA star ex fathered a child with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, 31. Maralee initially accused Tristan of having an affair with her and being the father of her child. The Toronto-born basketball player hesitated to acknowledge the accusations other than owning up to cheating with Maralee once, but the 31-year-old refuted that it was a five-month affair.

Tristan only recently took ownership of Maralee’s baby for the first time after paternity test results proved he did, indeed, father a third child. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he said on his Instagram Stories on Jan. 3, 2022. He noted that he takes “full responsibility for my actions.”

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he added. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

Sources close to Khloe have revealed how she reacted to the public apology note. “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that. Khloe does not care about his apology because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”