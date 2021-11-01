Khloe Kardashian Rocks Casual Cat Costume & Cuddles Up To True Amidst COVID Quarantine

After being diagnosed with COVID, Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson had to skip their family’s Halloween party. Instead, they spent a low-key night at home while quarantining.

Khloe Kardashian spent Oct. 31 reminiscing about her and daughter, True Thompson’s, past Halloween costumes by posting photos of the looks on her Instagram Story. She concluded the influx of photos with an image from this year’s Halloween, which looked much different. Rather than getting dressed in an elaborate ensemble, Khloe wore sweats and a simple pair of cat ears. She drew whiskers on her cheeks to complete the simple costume. In the sweet photo, Khloe and True both blew kisses to the camera as they snuggled up for a selfie.

Unfortunately, Khloe and True couldn’t have a normal Halloween this year, as they were both diagnosed with the coronavirus just days before the big holiday. Khloe, who also had COVID in 2020 and is fully vaccinated, shared the news on Oct. 29. “Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for COVID,” she wrote. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”

Luckily, Khloe and True seem to be doing okay as they battle the virus. Unfortunately, they had to miss the KarJenner Halloween party, which Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared photos and videos from on Instagram. The KarJenner kids enjoyed a fun-filled day filled with candy, a bounce house and more. Of course, they all dressed up in adorable costumes, as well.

Back in March 2020, pre-vaccination, Khloe had a much worse case of the coronavirus. She documented her illness on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and suffered symptoms like cough, fever and more. At the time, she had to spend two weeks quarantined in her room and away from True, but Tristan Thompson was on-hand to care for the toddler.