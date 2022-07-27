Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Dating’ Again, But Not Looking For ‘Serious Relationship’

One of the hottest single dads in Los Angeles is none other than Brad Pitt. Three years after a judge ruled Brad, 58, and Angelina Jolie legally single, the Bullet Train star is living his “best life,” according to PEOPLE. Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with,” the publication reports, adding that he’s also dipping his toes back into the dating pool. Brad’s “dating, but is not in a serious relationship,” reports PEOPLE.
Since Angie, 47, and Brad split in 2016, he’s been the subject of a bevy of romance rumors. One report claimed that he and Lykke Li were “secretly dating.” Alia Shawkat was once romantically linked to Brad, something she would later reveal that he “had no awareness” of. There were also reports that Brad and Andra Day were dating, which was a surprise to her because she revealed in 2021 that “we’ve never met.” Brad was also romantically linked with Dr. Neri Oxman, though that seemed to be another rumor.
The rumors got so bad that Brad joked about it when accepting the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture in 2020. “I wanted to bring my mom,” said Brad, “but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating.” At that point, the camera panned to Jennifer Aniston, Brad’s ex and another person who was once “romantically linked” to Brad.
Brad is also reportedly “living his best life under the circumstances,” according to PEOPLE. The Fight Club star “has his movies, he has [Château Miraval], and he has the other passions. He loves architecture, he loves creativity…. He’s really enjoying Miraval and always poured the profits back into it.” Brad and Angelina bought the rosé winery in 2008. Angelina sold her stake in 2021 to Russian Oligarch Yuri Shefler. Brad has sued his ex to stop the sale.
In June, Brad accused Angie of “intentionally harming” him with the sale. “Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” read the documents obtained by HollywoodLife. “By doing so, Jolie sought to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make. Also through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt.”