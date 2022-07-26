‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn Reveals He Was Detained At The Airport Before ‘Tonight Show’

Let Eddie Munson through! Joseph Quinn made his first appearance on a talk show ever on July 25, but he almost didn’t make it to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in time to film the show. The 29-year-old Stranger Things star explained to Jimmy Fallon that he was actually detained by Immigration after flying into the U.S. and had to undergo a secondary inspection.

“I was held up at Immigration yesterday,” Joseph began. I was taken into — I guess what you could call it — it was more of a dungeon. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes. And then I was summoned to this desk, where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir.’ I said, ‘Well, I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.'”

Joseph said the officer didn’t believe him. “And one of his colleagues looked over at me, looked to him, and said, ‘Leave Eddie alone.'” The officer didn’t know who Joseph was. The audacity!

View Related Gallery 'Stranger Things' Season 4 New Photos: The Hawkins Crew Unites To Defeat Vecna STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

His colleague filled him in. “He’s like, ‘It’s Eddie from Stranger Things.’ He’s like, ‘You’re Eddie Munson?’ And I was like, ‘Kind of.’ He was like, ‘Do you come back next season?’ And I said, ‘Um, I don’t know.’ And he was like, ‘You better,’ and gave me the passport.” Thankfully, everything Joseph brought made it past Customs, including the Hellfire Club T-shirt he brought for Jimmy.

Joseph became an overnight sensation after Stranger Things season 4 premiered. His character, Eddie Munson, is now one of the most beloved Stranger Things characters. A key aspect of the Hawkins storyline was protecting Eddie after he was falsely accused of murdering Chrissy and other teens in town.

Unfortunately, Eddie sacrificed himself in the season 4 finale. After rocking out to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” to distract the demo bats, Eddie decided not to return to the real world with Dustin. He stayed in the Upside Down to fight demo bats and ended up dying in Dustin’s arms.

While the Duffer Brothers confirmed that Eddie is dead, there are still a number of fan theories out there about how Eddie could possibly return in the fifth and final season. The Kas theory, anyone? Stranger Things season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.