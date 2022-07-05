‘Stranger Things’ Wild Theory: How Eddie Could Return In Season 5

Eddie Munson’s death was one of the saddest moments in Stranger Things history. He died tragically in Dustin’s arms after fighting off a colony of demobats. However, could Eddie return in Stranger Things season 5? This theory says it’s possible and that the writers have already hinted at his resurrection.

The theory begins by referring back to the Hellfire Club scene in the season 4 premiere when Mike, Eddie, Dustin, and the lot are in the middle of an intense discussion about Dungeons & Dragons. Mike yells that Vecna was killed by Kas the Bloody-Handed. “So it was thought, my friends,” Eddie told the group.

TikTok user @paulruddfanclub notes that Kas was a “resurrected lieutenant of Vecna’s that betrayed and killed him. Kas was a human-vampire that fought with a one-handed blade and a shield. So did Eddie.”

According to “traditional vampire law,” as the fan points out, vampires are “turned by bat bites.” As we all witnessed, Eddie was killed by the demobats who attacked him. The fan adds that the “human dies for a little while and then the vampire resurrects the body.” That’s why Dustin would have thought Eddie was dead.

The fan’s theory also believes that “things not from the Upside Down can’t die in the Upside Down. One should have been killed by the sh*t that happened to him… Yes, he had superpowers but he was just a human being with superpowers.” The fan does point out that “Barb might ruin this theory.”

There has already been some foreshadowing of this theory, according to @paulruddfanclub. The first video that was stitched of the Dungeons & Dragons conversation foreshadows that Vecna didn’t really die, as we saw at the end of the season. While Dustin, Eddie, Max, Lucas, Steve, Robin, and Nancy were at Skull Rock, there was an entire discussion about how to kill Vecna.

Max mentioned driving a stake through Vecna’s heart, which prompted Steve to ask, “A stake? Is he like a vamp? Is he a vampire?” Max said it was just a metaphor, but given Kas’ history with Vecna, this could be a big clue about what may happen in the final season.

Dungeons & Dragons has always been a major inspiration in the world of Stranger Things. It wouldn’t be a huge stretch for something like this to happen, especially since Eddie became an instant fan favorite. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Duffer Brothers confirmed that Eddie is definitely dead and his death will have “huge repercussions” in season 5. However, vampires are technically dead.

Joseph Quinn told Variety that he “wasn’t optioned for another season” beside season 4. “I thought maybe if I did all right, they might invite me back. That didn’t work, clearly!” he added. That could change, too. Ross Duffer revealed in an interview with Collider that the Stranger Things season 5 writer’s room won’t start until August. Anything is possible!