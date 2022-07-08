Metallica Duets With Eddie Munson On ‘Master Of Puppets’ & ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Go Wild: Watch

Metallica gave Stranger Things fans quite the post-Season 4 treat! The iconic band shared a split-screen video on Friday July 8, where they play a “duet” of their 1986 hit “Master of Puppets” alongside the show’s character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), who [SPOILER ALERT] shredded a guitar solo of the tune to distract monsters away from his friends in the season finale. If that wasn’t enough for stans to collectively lose their minds online, the four members of Metallica sport “HellFire Club” t-shirts in a nod to Eddie’s Dungeons & Dragons squad! Watch below!

Currently losing my mind over @Metallica duetting with Eddie Munson on Master of Puppets! pic.twitter.com/CKyhaLVRiB — Netflix (@netflix) July 8, 2022

In the one-minute clip, the band members start off by miming the song, as the right side of the video shows Eddie and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) kicking off their plan to rock out in hopes of keeping the crew alive. Soon the band is in full force as well, jamming on their instruments and belting out the lyrics while the Netflix scene plays out in all its sci-fi, 80s nostalgia glory.

As fans know, Metallica’s tribute to the show comes as no surprise, as they praised Stranger Things and its creators, the Duffer brothers, after the season finale premiered on July 1. Taking to their official Instagram account, the bandmembers wrote, “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.”

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!” Metallica continued. “How crazy cool is that?” They concluded their post by writing, “It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

One of the “other amazing artists” Metallica mentioned is Kate Bush, who saw her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” hit the Billboard charts again and peak at number 4 after it was featured predominantly in Season 4. Rock on Stranger Things!