Adele Looks Stunning Wearing No Makeup while On Luxury Yacht With BF Rich Paul: Photo

Adele is “Rolling in the Deep” waters of Sardinia! The 34-year-old Grammy winner was spotted yet again soaking up the sun off the coastline of the Mediterranean island with her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul, 40, on Sunday, July 24. The pair was photographed packed onto a luxury motorboat with several friends off the coast of Porto Cervo and looked relaxed and refreshed. Adele went makeup-free and donned black trousers and a silky trench coat-style dress that accentuated her tiny waist. She matched the look with white strappy sandals, a spherical gold and black purse, and gold hoop earrings. Her toenails were painted black, and her light orange and blonde highlighted hair appeared to be air-dried. Rich looked happy to help the mother of one off the yacht and donned a white tee and gray pants.

Adele and Rich appear to be spending plenty of quality time together, as they were spotted just one day before boarding another gorgeous yacht for another Mediterranean excursion. Adele seems to be loving black ensembles at the moment, as she was also photographed in an all-black outfit consisting of a sweater and pants. She added a different neutral shade with tan flip flops. Rich also opted for an all-black uniform, as he donned black shorts and black flip-flops, but added a pop of color with his black short-sleeve button-down that was covered in vividly colored pink, purple, yellow, and orange flowers.

The Italian vacation comes amid Adele’s exciting news that her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, has officially been rescheduled. “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” Adele wrote on her website on July 25. “I was truly heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.”

Adele’s new Las Vegas residency will take place between Nov. 18, 2022 and March 25, 2023 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The Grammy Award-winning artist was originally supposed to perform in Vegas on weekends between January 21 and April, but the residency was postponed due to Covid-related issues. “Adele has every intention of making this right and giving her fans the show that they’ve been waiting for,” a source close to the British singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after Adele announced the heartbreaking news. “She poured her heart into it and is so upset that it came down to this. She is a consummate professional and is still coming to terms with the fact that this is how things unfolded. … She really did try to make this happen.” Now, Adele is ready to go with even more performance dates than originally planned.

While Adele admitted she became “a shell” of herself following the postponement, it appeared she was comforted by her dedicated beau in the months that followed, as they were spotted together out and about several times over the first half of 2022. In June, the happy couple stunned at Kevin Love‘s New York City wedding. Once again, they matched in all-black outfits. A month prior, they were photographed courtside at an NBA game at San Francisco’s Chase Center and appeared to be in high spirits as they watched the game. Just days before the game, Adele revealed she and her successful man purchased a home together. “Time flies.” she captioned the post, which showed the power couple smiling in front of a breathtaking white home together. From moving in together to beautiful Italian getaways and a rescheduled tour, it appears things are looking golden for this gorgeous couple!