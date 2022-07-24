Adele & BF Rich Paul Spotted On Romantic Yacht Vacation In Sardinia: Photos

Adele, 34, and Rich Paul, 40, appeared to have the perfect summer day during a recent outing! The singer and her boyfriend were photographed walking around a yacht in Sardinia while dressed up and looking great together. She wore a black sweater, black pants, and tan flip flops while he wore a multi-colored floral patterned short-sleeved button-down top, black shorts, and black flip flops.

The beauty had her hair pulled up into a messy bun and added thick hoop earrings to her look. The sports agent rocked a necklace and sunglasses with his. At one point, he walked behind her and the lovebirds didn’t seem to pay any attention to cameras.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Adele and Rich on a yacht together. On July 20, they were seen on the luxurious boat during a different outing in Sardinia. The “Someone Like You” crooner was all smiles, in one photo from the fun time, as she appeared to sip on what seemed to be a glass of wine, and looked like she was having the time of her life.

Adele and Rich’s latest summer vacation comes after they moved in together in May. The couple’s relationship has been getting more serious and they aren’t afraid to share it with the world. Between the loving moving announcement photo they shared on Instagram, to several various outings together over the past several months, their connection seems to be stronger than ever.

A source recently told us that Adele, who is already the mother of her son Angelo, 9, whom she shares with ex Simon Konecki, is looking to have more kids in the future and could see Rich as the father. “Adele wants to have more children in the next year and add to her family,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She did not buy an 8-bedroom house for just her and her son! She believes that she has found ‘the one’ in Rich and sees herself growing old with him.”