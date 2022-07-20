Jennifer Lopez Hits Up LA Dance Studio In Tight Leggings After Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has once again emerged since her wedding to Ben Affleck! The superstar, 52, rocked a tied up white t-shirt reading “Love > Fear” and a pair of tight bootcut leggings heading to a dance studio on Wednesday, July 20. The pants featured a tribal purple and blue print, and hung over her barely peaking out white platform sneakers. Jen accessorized with a black 35 Birkin bag in her right hand, as well as a pair of sunglasses resting on her head.

Jennifer and Ben, 49, took the world by surprise after their unexpected and low key Las Vegas wedding on Saturday, July 16! The couple flew to Nevada to tie the knot at A Little White Chapel on the strip just before they closed. The intimate affair, which was attended by just two of their kids — her child Emme, 14, and his daughter Seraphina, 13 — came just three months after the couple got re-engaged in April 2022. Notably, the duo were also engaged from 2002 – 2004.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she said in her On The JLo newsletter, acknowledging their past romance as well as their present. Although the small, last minute ceremony was a far cry from their lavish postponed (and eventually cancelled) Labor Day 2003 wedding, it turns out it was “exactly” what Ben and Jen wanted.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she also said in the moving and emotional letter, which also included behind-the-scenes photos from the big day. “All of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage…So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”