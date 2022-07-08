‘Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page & Girlfriend Emily Brown Cuddle At Wimbledon In Rare Photos

Regé-Jean Page and girlfriend Emily Brown made a rare appearance together while attending day 12 of Wimbledon. The Bridgerton star, 34, and the English copywriter cozied up to one another while looking on as tennis players Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie went head to head in the men’s singles semifinal match on July 8.

The loving couple looked happy as they casually chatted while sitting among fans in the stands. The Emmy Award-nominated actor quietly whispered into his ladylove’s ear as they enjoyed their leisurely afternoon outing.

The English actor looked handsome as ever in a cream-colored suit. He wore a crisp white button down collared dress shirt and a patterned neck tie. The part-time soccer player looked stunning as she flashed a huge smile for her beau. Emily kept concealed behind a pair of cat eye sunglasses. Her silky blonde locks were styled straight back into a low bun without a single flyaway in sight.

View Related Gallery 'Bridgerton': Photos Of Netflix's Romantic Regency Series BRIDGERTON (L to R) PHOEBE DYNEVOR as DAPHNE BRIDGERTON and REGÉ-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 BRIDGERTON JONATHAN BAILEY as ANTHONY BRIDGERTON in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX © 2020

The couple’s romance appears to be going strong after it was confirmed in February 2021 that the duo was dating. Later that year, the handsome pair attended the GQ Men of the Year awards together in London.

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, Regé-Jean recently shut down rumors that he was returning for the hit Netflix series. Fans went wild after Regé-Jean reunited with Bridgerton costar, Jonathan Bailey. The two had the “best time” reuniting for the Armani show at Milan Fashion Week in late June. But he denied any claims he would return again.

“The boys are back in town. (No, I’m not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine,” the actor captioned his Instagram post.