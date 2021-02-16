Emily Brown: 5 Things To Know About The Soccer Player Dating ‘Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page

‘Bridgerton’ star Regé-Jean Page is seemingly taken by writer and soccer player Emily Brown! Now that the pair have been spotted sharing a sweet snuggle in North London, learn more about the actor’s rumored GF!

Sorry, Bridgerton fans, but it looks like small screen heartthrob Regé-Jean Page is taken! After months fending off rumors that he and co-star Phoebe Dynevor were an item, Regé-Jean was spotted out and about with soccer player and copywriter Emily Brown just a few short days ago. As fans continue to learn more about Regé-Jean’s romance, find out more about the young woman he’s supposedly dating with the five facts below!

When Were Emily & Regé-Jean First Seen Together?

Emily and Regé-Jean were first spotted just before Valentine’s Day sharing a tender embrace on the sidewalks of North London. The pair were incredibly bundled up, so it was difficult to tell who the two were, at first. However, their identities were revealed when snaps of the pair began circulating online! By the looks of the images, the two most definitely had a lovely Valentine’s Day weekend.

What Is Emily’s Job?

Emily is a part-time soccer player in the United Kingdom as well as a part-time freelance copywriter, according to Daily Mail. As far as her copywriting work goes, Emily has been commissioned by brands and companies such as Nike, Converse, and Uber, per DM.

Do Emily & Regé-Jean Live Together?

It seems that Emily and her Bridgerton beau have been together for quite some time! Just months after filming the first season of the Netflix hit series wrapped last year, the couple bought a home in North London together in February 2020, also according to DM. When the two were recently spotted sharing a hug, they were seemingly just near the home they share together.

Has Regé-Jean Talked About Emily Before?

Regé-Jean has been incredibly reticent to share details about his personal life with the public. In fact, he’s spent most of the last two months assuring fans of the period drama that he and co-star Phoebe Dynevor aren’t an item, though fans have totally shipped them since the show premiered at the end of December 2020. “I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you,” the actor said during a January Access Hollywood interview. “All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”

Are Regé-Jean & Emily Instagram Official?

It doesn’t look like Emily has made a single appearance on Regé-Jean’s Instagram account. Of the actor’s more than 100 posts, nearly all of them have been dedicated to his work as an actor. His earliest posts even feature behind the scenes photos and promotional images for the short-lived ABC series For The People. Candid shots from his personal life, however, are very few.