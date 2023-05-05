Emily Brown: 5 Things To Know About The Soccer Player Dating ‘Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page is best known for his breakout role in the first season of ‘Bridgerton’

He keeps his private life under wraps, but it is known he has been dating Emily Brown

Emily Brown is a copywriter and part-time soccer player

Sorry, Bridgerton fans, but small-screen heartthrob Regé-Jean Page is taken! After months of fending off rumors that he and former co-star Phoebe Dynevor were an item, Regé-Jean was spotted smooching soccer player and copywriter Emily Brown in 2021. The couple has kept their romance under wraps, but they stepped out for their first red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Sept. 2021, where Regé-Jean was honored.

Although Regé-Jean is no longer playing Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, on the popular Netflix show, he is still going strong with Phoebe and has ventured off into other acting gigs. For instance, in March 2023, his film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves debuted, and Phoebe supported Regé-Jean every step of the way. Although Emily does not seem o have public social media, there are still some things to learn about her. Read on to meet the woman who stole Regé-Jean’s heart.

When Were Emily & Regé-Jean First Seen Together?

Emily and Regé-Jean were first spotted just before Valentine’s Day 2021 sharing a tender embrace on the sidewalks of North London. The pair were incredibly bundled up, so it was difficult to tell who the two were, at first. However, their identities were revealed when snaps of the pair began circulating online. By the looks of the images, the two most definitely had a lovely Valentine’s Day weekend.

What Is Emily’s Job?

Emily is a part-time soccer player in the United Kingdom as well as a part-time freelance copywriter, according to Daily Mail. As far as her copywriting work goes, Emily has been commissioned by brands and companies such as Nike, Converse, and Uber, per the Daily Mail. Emily is also a philanthropist, as she plays ball for Football Beyond Borders, which “works with young people from areas of socio-economic disadvantage who are passionate about football but disengaged at school, to help them finish school with the skills and grades to make a successful transition into adulthood,” according to its website.

Do Emily & Regé-Jean Live Together?

It seems that Emily and her Bridgerton beau have been residing together for quite some time! Just months after filming the first season of the Netflix hit series wrapped, the couple bought a $1 million home in North London together in February 2020, also according to the Daily Mail. When the two were spotted sharing a hug in 2021, they were seemingly just near the home they share.

Has Regé-Jean Talked About Emily Before?

Regé-Jean has been incredibly reticent to share details about his personal life with the public. In fact, he’s spent more time assuring fans of the period drama that he and co-star Phoebe Dynevor aren’t an item, though fans have totally shipped them since the show premiered at the end of Dec. 2020. “I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you,” the actor said during a January Access Hollywood interview. “All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”

Although he keeps his lips sealed about the love he shares with Emily, he is certainly a romantic at heart. “I’m a huge fan of romance as a concept. Romance is a wonderful thing and we need more of it in the world,” he explained to Entertainment Weekly in Dec. 2020. “Most things at their core are love stories anyway, whether they realize it or not. It’s hilarious, the more seriously a show tries to take itself and detach itself from that, the more that the love story generally tends to come forward.”

Are Regé-Jean & Emily Instagram Official?

It doesn’t look like Emily has made a single appearance on Regé-Jean’s Instagram account. Of the actor’s more than 100 posts, nearly all of them have been dedicated to his work as an actor. His earliest posts even feature behind-the-scenes photos and promotional images for the short-lived ABC series For The People. Candid shots from his personal life, however, are very few.