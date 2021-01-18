‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor Admits On-Screen Love Regé-Jean Page Checks In ‘A Lot’ Since Moving To LA

Phoebe Dynevor revealed that she and Regé-Jean Page have become such ‘good mates’ since the huge success of ‘Bridgerton.’ Learn more about their relationship!

Phoebe Dynevor and her Bridgerton on-screen flame, Regé-Jean Page, have developed an incredibly close bond since the major success of the Netflix series. Although there is still no word on whether season two is officially happening, Phoebe, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, and Regé-Jean, who plays Simon Bassett, are staying in touch as much as they can. “Unfortunately now he’s off in Los Angeles, but we check in with each other a lot,” the British actress, 25, shared with The Guardian.

The two stars have really relied on one other as their stars quickly rise in Hollywood. In fact, Phoebe even dished about how much the series, based on the book by Julia Quinn, meant to both her and Regé-Jean. “It was a big moment in both of our lives in a lot of ways, and we were both quite nervous about it,” Phoebe confessed. “We spent so much time rehearsing together that we’ve become good mates.”

This isn’t the first time that Phoebe and Regé-Jean’s real life relationship has been brought up in an interview. In fact, Regé-Jean himself has set rumors straight about whether he and his costar are much more than friends. “I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you,” Regé-Jean said in a January 11 interview with Access Hollywood. “All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”

It shouldn’t come as a complete shock that Phoebe and Regé-Jean have had to field such inquiries. The steamy series highlights a debutante season in upperclass England, featuring an array of characters vying for each other’s affections, as whispers of scandals circulate throughout high society. There are a number of hot scenes between cast members, all of which Phoebe described as being choreographed “like stunts.”

Between the scintillating, escapist subject matter and gorgeous, inclusive cast, fans of the Netflix series have fallen for Bridgerton since it dropped onto the streaming platform in December 2020. With a bold, fascinating ending to the inaugural season, devoted viewers cannot wait to learn if the show earns a second batch of episodes. Here’s hoping that Phoebe and Regé-Jean’s electric, on-screen chemistry is given another season!