Ray J Gets ‘Best Friend’ Brandy’s Face Tattooed On His Leg & Reveals Plans To Cover Leg In Ink

Ray J, 41, and his sister Brandy, 43, will be forever related by blood … and tattoo. That’s right — the “Sexy Can I” singer got his older sister’s face tattooed on his leg, which he revealed via Instagram on July 5. Alongside a video of himself getting inked by artist Alexey “MASHKOW” Mashkov, Ray J explained he plans to fill his entire leg with meaningful art. “NEW @brandy TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow_ – IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE – SCRIPTURES – THE VOCAL BIBLE – FAMILY – GHOSTS – POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES – REAL GOTHIC LIKE — “THE HOLY LEG! “ – GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!!” he wrote in the caption. “But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! – FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!!”

Ray J got the seal of approval from Brandy, who left a note under the video reading, “Brooooooo,” with several black hearts. Although Brandy and Ray J were clearly pumped about the representation, the new ink got some mixed reviews online. “I love my sisters but no way I am putting [the] face on my leg s— t cringy,” one viewer commented under the clip. “There is no way in Hell I would get my Big sister tatted on me,” another wrote with several laughing emojis. However, others applauded the gesture, with one supporter writing, “I absolutely LOVE you and Brandys relationship you guys have been my two favorites since way back.” Another told Ray J it was the “least” he could do after not listening to Brandy ahead of his recent lackluster Verzuz performance.

Ray J appeared on the entertainment battle show on June 23 and sang “One Wish” from 2005’s Raydiation, and he did not make his big sister proud. In fact, she mocked him under a post on his Instagram page which he used to poke fun at his interesting performance. “Since we deleting comments, I will comment again!” Brandy began under the post. “Bro, Pops told me that you didn’t drink none of the tea I made for you. He also told me that you were talking all day when I specifically said NO TALKING and only drink water and the special tea I made for you at 4 in the freaking morning. Caught!!! If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes and especially for @verzuztv … but I’m hot … Lord have mercy !!! Smh- when I get off of vocal rest, we are gonna have a serious conversation. And I’m gonna screenshot this comment in case you try and delete it again- and I will post again. Lol.” Luckily, Ray J wasn’t the headliner for this how, which may have made matters worse for him.

June was quite the headline-making month for Ray J. Just days after his unsatisfactory Verzuz performance, the R&B singer was grilled for eating Nissin Food Cup of Noodles during the 2022 BET Awards on June 26. “Ray J’s life really be as chaotic as it seems bro,” one Twitter user quipped in response to the scene.

Before that, Ray J and Princess Love, 37, made headlines for getting back together despite filing for divorce three different times. “Ray J and Princess’s friends and family were not surprised when everybody found out that they had gotten back together again,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have managed to maintain a really wonderful co-parenting relationship despite the ups and downs they’ve gone through over the years.”