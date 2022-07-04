Kendall Jenner Sunbathes In Baby Blue Bikini On 4th Of July Getaway In The Hamptons: Photos

Kendall Jenner is working on her sun tan. The model, 25, posted a sizzling selfie of herself rocking a baby blue bikini was she soaked up some rays in the Hamptons on Sunday, July 3. She didn’t tag a brand on the girly two piece that included ruffles and a pointelle pattern along with embroidery, and a small rose detail on the bottom. Just a beach towel and a book could be spotted in the pic, which didn’t include her face.

The Kardashians on Hulu star is in The Hamptons, NY with Devin Booker, 25. The two reportedly split in late June 2022 after just over two years of dating, however, the relationship seems to be on the mend with their recent trip. Kendall and the Phoenix Suns star were spotted loading up on provisions at McNamara’s liquor store in Bridgehampton July 1, including her own 818 tequila and a case of Whispering Angel rosé wine. The pair arrived via black SUV around 5 p.m. EST to shop, and a source indicated that, “there wasn’t any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood.”

Just days after the reported split, the runway star was spotted with Devin in Malibu at the Soho House’s ultra-private beach location. The two wore sunglasses as they dined at the members-only club on June 26, seemingly in an attempt to stay low key.

HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that Kendall initiated the split, feeling that Devin “wasn’t as serious” as she was about the relationship — especially after she took him as her date to sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding in Portofino, Italy. The NBA player is now doing “everything he can” to woo back the supermodel, and even has proposing on the mind.

“He filled her house with flowers and took her to SoHo House in Malibu, he’s back to wooing her like they just met. It seems like her breaking up with him was a real wake-up call. She didn’t do it to play games or mess with his head, but it definitely got his attention,” the insider told HL. “A lot of people in her world are predicting that he’s going to pop the question because he does not want to lose her,” they added.