Pete Davison’s Ex Olivia O’Brian Claims He Broke Up With Her Over Text

Pete Davidson has had no shortage of high-profile girlfriends, and now one of them is saying that he broke up with her via text — just before going public with Bridgerton beauty Phoebe Dynevor! Singer Olivia O’Brien made the claims on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast. Her comments aired on the Wednesday, June 29 episode. During the interview, she said she dated Pete until late 2020, when he simply texted to cut things off and informed her he’d already moved on with somebody else.

“He texted me and was like, ‘I’m seeing someone else,'” she told the hosts. “So, like, I can’t.’” Despite their hot and heavy relationship, Phoebe and Pete only lasted six months, until August of 2021, when they confirmed their breakup. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time that their busy work schedules, and the inevitable distance, got in the way of their budding relationship.

“Pete and Phoebe just happen to be in a situation where distance made the heart forget, not grow fonder,” the source told HL in August 2021. “He is working on his own stuff, and she is doing the same. [Plus], with [the] pandemic [affecting people] getting around, it just happened to be a hassle in between all the fun they had.”

It was all the same to Olivia, who said she bears no ill-will either way towards the King of Staten Island star. “He’s hot and he’s really funny,” she said. “And he’s really sweet. He’s a really sweet guy.” None of that sat well with a rep for Pete, however. “There is no truth to this —they were friends and hung out one time,” they told Us Weekly in a statement published June 30.

Regardless, Pete once again wasted little time after his fling with Phoebe moving forward. By October, Pete was dating reality icon and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, and by November they were official. And according to a separate source, she is apparently attracted to the comedian for the same reason Olivia was. “Kim really needs laughter in her life right now and has incredibly strong feelings for Pete,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in November comments.