Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx, 13, Looks So Grown Up In Rare Photo With Mom

Cue “Growing Up” by Fall Out Boy! Bronx Wentz is getting older, and his mom Ashlee Simpson posted an adorable selfie with her teenage son, while they were staying in London. Bronx, 13, looks so much like his dad Pete Wentz, 43, who Ashlee, 37, was married to from 2008 to 2011. The mom and son both looked like they were having a great time during their stay in the UK.

In the selfie, Bronx wore a black Nike t-shirt and a flat-brimmed cap, with his curly, dirty blonde hair poking out, as he smiled. Ashlee gave a peace sign, as she sported a black blazer for the selfie with her son. In the photo set, she also shared pictures of her current husband Evan Ross, 33, and their daughter Jagger, 6, walking the streets in London. The 7th Heaven star wrote a sweet caption, showing what a great time the family was having on their trip. “London dinner dates with my loves,” she wrote with a white heart emoji. Ashlee took to her Instagram Stories to share more adorable photos of Jagger and her younger sister Ziggy, 1.

Ashlee regularly dotes on all of her kids on her social media, and she’s shared plenty of cute photos of her son, where he looks just like the From Under the Cork Tree rocker. She showed just how tall the teen is getting in a cute Instagram photo back in November. Bronx is the only child that Pete and Ashlee had during their relationship. After the couple split in 2011, she married Evan, who is Diana Ross’ son, in 2014.

View Related Gallery Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz -- PICS ©2008 credit NCNA only 310-828-3445 Musicians Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson attend the premiere of the motion picture sci-fi thriller "Cloverfield", at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on January 16, 2008. XYZ (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR119136_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] ©2010 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 Los Angeles, November 24th 2010 ASHLEE SIMPSON AND PETE WENTZ GROCERY SHOPPING. RR (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR105559_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

While Ashlee and Evan brought the family to the UK, Bronx’s dad is currently on tour with Fall Out Boy, performing in Europe as part of the Hella Mega tour, alongside fellow pop-punk icons Green Day and Weezer. The band just performed two excellent nights in England on June 24 and 25.