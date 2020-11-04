Ashlee Simpson Shares Adorable Pic Of Newborn Son Ziggy With Brother Bronx, 12, & Sister Jagger, 5

Ashlee Simpson shared a touching photo of her little ‘future voters’ on Instagram! The mother-of-three captured all of her kiddos in one photo for the very first time!

There’s nothing stopping this trio! On November 3, Ashlee Simpson shared a touching photo of her three kiddos — newborn baby Ziggy, 12-year-old son Bronx, and five-year-old daughter Jagger — on Instagram, the first time she’s posted the sibling photo on her social media. In the pic, Bronx, whom Ashlee shares with her ex-husband Pete Wentz, cradled little Ziggy who wore a cute little hat and was swaddled in a blanket.

Just beneath Bronx’s arms was little Jagger, who positively beamed at the camera while sporting a peach-colored dress, as Ashlee snapped the photo. The three kiddos looked absolutely adorable, and Ashlee was clearly so proud of her youngsters! “Future Voters,” she captioned the photo, which she posted on Election Day.

The post comes barely one week after Ashlee and her husband of six years, Evan Ross, welcomed their precious little baby boy. Ashlee took to her Instagram on October 29 to share with her legions of fans that she and Evan were proud parents for the second time — having welcomed their daughter Jagger in July 2015. “Our sweet boy has arrived! I’m over the MOON we are so Blessed,” Ashlee gushed in her post.

The couple, who wed in 2014, were eager to welcome a new member to their family when HollywoodLife chatted with them in November 2019. “We’re working on it,” Evan shared with HL on the red carpet at Operation Smile’s Hollywood Fight Night in Beverly Hills. “Maybe there will be some news at some point. Not right now. I’m still shooting. We still got a lot of things happening, but we definitely want to have another…we’re always practicing.”

Prior to her marriage to Evan, Ashlee was married to Fallout Boys‘ Pete Wentz from 2008-2011. The former couple welcomed son Bronx in November 2008, splitting just a few years later. Ashlee clearly just loves being a mom and is so proud of what her youngsters have accomplished and what they will do in the future!