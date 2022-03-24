Tracee Ellis Ross’ Siblings: Meet Her 4 Brothers & Sisters

Tracee Ellis Ross’ mom Diana Ross has had six kids throughout her life, and the actress has five siblings. Find out more about all of them here!

Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, was practically born to be a star. With her mom being Diana Ross, 77, and her dad being record executive Robert Ellis Silberstein, 76, Tracee grew up around show business. She’s carved out her own career path, rising to fame through her many acting appearances. She became a star in her own rite as one of the leading actresses in the sitcom Girlfriends, and most recently as one of the stars of Black-ish. Still, she’s not the only super talented one in her family! While some of her siblings haven’t pursued a career in the entertainment industry, it’s clear that she’s super close with her brothers and sisters. Find out more about all of her siblings here!

Rhonda Ross Kendrick

Tracee’s elder sister Rhonda Ross Kendrick, 50, was born from her mom’s relationship with Motown CEO Berry Gordy. Diana was pregnant with Rhonda when she married Robert, and she didn’t learn about her biological father until she was a teen. Like her sister, Rhonda has also been an actress. She’s starred in TV series like Another World and had a role in the 1998 biopic miniseries The Temptations, per her IMDb. She also appeared alongside her sister in an episode of Girlfriends in 2000. After that she stepped away from the acting world and released two albums of her own, and had even toured with Diana. She released her debut album in 2004, and has continued to release singles, with her most recent single being 2020’s “Lay in Major 1.” She’s also become a motivational speaker, according to her website!

Rhonda has also been married to her husband Rodney Kendrick since 1996, and the pair have a son Raif-Henok Emmanuel, 12. He’s even made appearances to help honor his grandma at award shows, as he’s gotten older, stealing the show with his cute-ness! It’s clear that Rhonda and Tracee are close. She posted a celebratory throwback photo of the two girls, when they were young on the set of The Wiz, with their mom wrapping her arms around them, to her Instagram in March 2022.

Chudney Ross

Tracee’s younger sister Chudney, 46, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, but she has done a bit of work in the entertainment business! She was a producer on the show Mesmerized and a production manager for the series Fame in the early 2000s, according to her IMDb. Even though she may not work in TV anymore, Chudney has continued to be a creative person, like most of her family. She authored the kids’ book Lone Bean in 2012, and it’s clear that she’s an avid reader and book lover.

The mother of two used to run a family-oriented shop called Books and Cookies, that specialized in, well, children’s books and baked goods! While the shop has closed, Chudney has continued to share the love of Books and Cookies with virtual and pop-up events. “We shared our love of reading and our favorite books and celebrated countless birthdays with books and cookies (and cake)!” the website said. Other than books, she’s also the “Chief Kid Officer” of The Jane Club, which is an organization that “strive[s] to be the mother of all workspaces we are committed to creating a culture wherein people can be their whole selves – across race, gender, sexuality, class, ability, and age,” according to its website.

Ross Næss

After Tracee’s mom and Robert divorced in 1977, Diana married businessman Arne Næss Jr. in 1985. Arne had a son Christoffer and two daughters Katinka and Leona from his first marriage, and after the pair divorced in 2000, he had two sons with his girlfriend Camilla Astrup, before his death in 2004. Diana gave birth to Tracee’s younger brother Ross, 34, in October 1987. Ross has also dabbled in movies, being the executive producer for the 2014 film Acid Girls. As a child, he appeared alongside his mom in her “When You Tell Me That You Love Me” music video, per IMDb.

Ross is also quite the entrepreneur! His Instagram bio lists him as the co-founder of the nightclub experience Warwick LA, the since-closed Like A Gentleman barbershop, and the music and food festival Untapped. Other than his many business ventures, Ross is also a father to two beautiful boys Lief and Indigo. When he and his wife Kimberly, tied the knot in 2017, they’d already had Lief, and Indigo was on the way. Tracee was even one of her sister-in-law’s bridesmaids for the wedding, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Evan Ross

Diana had her youngest son Evan, 33, in 1988. Evan has had the most similar career to his older sister, also pursuing a career in acting. While his most well-known role was for playing Messalla in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay films, he’s appeared in numerous movies and TV shows over the years. Like his sister Rhonda, he also appeared in an episode of Tracee’s sitcom Girlfriends, but it’s clear he’s been making a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Most recently, he starred in the upcoming crime drama Black Water Transit, but he’s also set to appear in the upcoming movies HeadShop and The Loneliest Boy in the World, per IMDb.

Evan has also been married to Ashlee Simpson since 2014, and it’s clear that Tracee and her sister-in-law have bonded and forged a friendship. When Ashlee posted a sexy shower photo to celebrate her husband’s birthday, Tracee had the obvious big sister response to share a laughing, crying emoji as a reaction to the photo, per Today. With Ashlee, Evan has two daughters Jagger and Ziggy, and he’s also a step-dad to her son Bronx, who she shares with her ex Pete Wentz.