Tracee Ellis Ross’ Parents: Meet The Actress’ Legendary Mom & Dad

Tracee Ellis Ross is the daughter of the iconic singer Diana Ross and music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. Find out more about the incredible duo here.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, may be known as an actress on popular shows like Girlfriends and Black-ish, but she’s also the daughter of a legendary mother and father. As one of five children born to the iconic singer Diana Ross and one of three children born to music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein, she comes from quite a talented family. The doting child of the famous duo often shows off her love for her folks by gushing over them on social media and sharing memorable moments through epic photos.

Find out more about her parents below.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Mom Is Diana Ross

Diana is originally from Detroit, Michigan and is known as one of the most incredible singer/songwriters in the music industry. She’s also worked as an actress over the course of her successful career. Her rise to fame came when she was a part of the all-girl music group, the Supremes, which became one of Motown’s biggest acts in the 1960s and eventually, of all-time. Some of their number one singles include “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” and “Love Child.”

She went on to start a solo music, film, television, and stage career after leaving the Supremes in the 1970s. Some of her solo number-one hit singles include “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “I’m Still Waiting,” “Theme From Mahogany,” and “Endless Love.” Some of the memorable films she’s starred in include Lady Sings the Blues in 1972, Mahogany in 1975, and The Wiz in 1978.

Diana has won numerous awards for her tremendous work over the years, including a Golden Globe Award, Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys, a Tony Award, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. In addition to Tracee, she has four other children, including Rhonda Ross Kendrick, whom she had with Berry Gordy, Chudney Ross, whom she had with Robert, and Ross Naess and Evan Ross, whom she had with Arne Naess, Jr.

In an interview with Ebony in 2012, Tracee praised her mom. “My mom is one of the greatest moms and so supportive of all my siblings and of all of us being who we are, and not who she wanted us to be,” se told the outlet. “I’m extremely blessed to have the extraordinary mother that I have, and I don’t mean Diana Ross, I mean the mother. My mom paved a road that didn’t exist, as did Oprah.”

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Dad Is Robert Ellis Silberstein

Robert, who was married to Diana from 1971 until 1977, is best known as a music executive and businessman. He has worked as a manager of many successful musicians, including Diana, Billy Preston, Rufus, Meat Loaf, and Ronnie Wood from the Rolling Stones. He was born as part of a Jewish family in New Jersey and after graduating from West Virginia University, he tried teaching before making his mark in the music industry.

After marrying Diana, they had Tracee and their other daughter Chudney Ross, and Robert also became very close to his former stepdaughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick, whose biological father is Motown founder Berry Gordy. He raised her as his own after his marriage to Diana and considers her one of his daughters to this day.

Tracee has shared sweet messages for her father, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, when she had to be separated from him for some time. “I know you didn’t want me to tell everyone that but you are the most vibrant and joyful human I know and I love being your daughter,” she wrote in one of those messages on Instagram on his birthday. “I love you soooo much and I can’t wait to hug you and laugh with you in person as soon as it’s safe.”